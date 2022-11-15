Oil Theft: Court Remands 16 Foreigners in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has remanded 16 foreign nationals for their alleged involvement in oil theft and other offences.

The suspects facing three counts of conspiracy, stealing, attempt to deal with crude oil, were arraigned in court yesterday, before Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed.

The foreigners from, Poland, India, Sri-Lanka, and Pakistan were arrested along with their vessels Mt. Heroic Idun and remanded in the vessel, pending the adjournment today (Tuesday) to allow the other 10 accused to take their pleas.

Their offences according to the charge sheet made available to THISDAY included: “conspiracy to commit a maritime offence and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 10 of the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, 2019 and punishable under section 12 of the same Act.”

The suspects were also accused of August 2022 at Akpo Oil Field Rivers State within the exclusive economic zone within the jurisdiction of the court of committing an offence of, “falsefully pretended to become victims of maritime offence in order to evade lawful interception by Nigeria Navy ship Gongola (NNS Gongola) and suppression of Piracy and other maritime offences Act, 2019 and punishable under section 12 of the same Act.”

Also that the suspects “attempted to deal with crude oil within the Nigeria Exclusive Economic zone without lawful authority and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (17) of the miscellaneous offences Act, 2004.”

The 16 accused persons who were present in the court, including Captain of the ship Mehta Tanuj an Indian, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lead prosecution counsel, Abidemi Adewumi-Aluko, an Assistant Chief State Counsel pleaded for the adjournment of the case to today, to enable the remaining 10 accused persons arraigned and take their own pleas.

Defence counsel, Udoka Ezeobi, while not opposing the application of the prosecution counsel pleaded that they be remanded in the vessel and be granted “unfettered access to their medical needs”.

In reaction to the arguments by the counsels in the matter, Justice Mohammed granted the applications of the prosecution counsel ordering that the men be remanded in the vessel with security personnel and that access be granted them to their medical needs.

He adjourned the sitting till Tuesday, November 15, 2022.