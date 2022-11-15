NNPP Guber Candidate Accuses Masari of Bankrupting Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The Katsina State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Mohammed Nura Khalil, has accused the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari-led government of bankrupting the state with numerous loans.

Khali, who stated this to journalists at the sideline of his meeting with the 34 local government area officials of the party, said the state was technically bankrupted due to mismanagement of its resources by the Masari’s administration.

He said: “Looking at what is happening in Katsina State, we can state that technically our state is bankrupt due to the mismanagement of its resources by the present administration and also with various debts which they have taken to execute projects, and cannot pay back the money.”

Khalil, however, said he would change the narrative if elected governor in 2023 by bringing in investors that will partake in various field of endeavour to provide new avenues for internally generated revenue in the state.

He explained that his prospective government would put more emphasis on climate change projects, especially on solar power that will generate at least 7,000 megawatts of electricity for Nigeria and other neighbouring countries.

According to him, “And we are in touch with investors from Canada and Europe who are ready to come and invest in Katsina State on this project. The power that would be generated will be supply to Nigeria and our neighbouring countries.”

He reiterated that security of lives and property of the citizens as well as qualitative free education for Katsina children will top his administrative policies of revamping the state.

Efforts to reach the state government’s officials on the accusation were futile as of the press time.