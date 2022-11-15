More Troubles for Tinubu as Deloitte Denies Having Records of His Employment

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



A new document by Deloitte, USA, a leading audit and consulting company, has revealed that the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was never on its employ, because it does not have any record of his engagement.

Earlier on Sunday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had sought Tinubu’s disqualification on the ground of Section 137 of the 1999 Constitution, because of the alleged involvement in the forfeiture of $460,000.

PDP claimed there should be no forfeiture in the first place if there was no criminal conspiracy.

But this new development was contrary to Tinubu’s revelation in an interview he granted.

In the interview with TheNews Magazine, Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, claimed he had a salary deposit of about $1.8 million while working with Deloitte and Touche.

He said, “My bonus was $850,000 before taxes. My salaries were also being paid into the bank and I was not touching them. At the time, my salary deposit in the bank had risen to $1.8million.”

However, digging deeper into the claims by Tinubu, investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, said he subpoenaed Deloitte USA for the employment records of the APC candidate.

His findings were posted on his verified Twitter handle, @DavidHundeyin, where it was reported that Deloitte could not produce any record with the name sent for inquiry.

Media aide to Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, on his verified tweeter handle, also said of Tinubu’s various scandal.

“In 1999 Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT lied under oath in his @inecnigeria form CF001, when he claimed to have attended The University of Chicago @UChicago & Govt College Ibadan. But the attached notarised document proves beyond reasonable doubts that Tinubu lied under oath.

“The certified true copy of his own affidavit is hereby placed side-by-side with the notarised document to show that he did not only lie on oath but forged the documents. Yes, it is 30 years since Bola Tinubu lied under oath, but crime does not rot.”