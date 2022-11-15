Lalong: History Will Repeat Itself at Jos Presidential Flag Off

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



Plateau State Governor and Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Simon Lalong, said Jos, the state capital, was about to host again a national convention/presidential campaign opening that would produce another Nigerian president. Lalong stated this yesterday while inspecting the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, in Jos, billed to host the kick-off of the APC presidential campaign today. He said all was set for a colourful and hitch-free event.

Lalong said although the city was already agog with citizens’ activities preparatory to the flag-off, more and more APC faithful had started flooding into Jos from across the country to receive the chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC governors, APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The governor said Senate President Ahmad Lawan and APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, would also be in Jos for the event.

Lalong said the Local Organising Committee (LOC), led by Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, and Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden, had perfected its job to ensure that the flag-off witnessed a memorable event.

He stated, “History is very clear on this, and God is writing this history himself. Anybody, who is declared here in Jos, goes on to win the presidential elections. We know of Abiola, and we know of Obasanjo. Asiwaju is also going the same way, because our land has been blessed. I am very impressed with the show of hospitality and excitement among the citizens, who are now ready to receive the victory of the APC.”

Wase also told journalists that his committee was leaving nothing to chance, adding that they have been working with relevant committees of the PCC to ensure that all planned activities were executed with utmost excellence.

He added that security had been given a topmost priority to ensure that no untoward incident was recorded before, during and after the flag-off.