JAMB Automates Curriculum, Others





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the automation of its curriculum, accreditation admission and general administration matters between the board, tertiary institutions and their regulatory agencies, through its Interactive e-Brochure and e-Syllabus System (IBASS).

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this at a meeting with regulatory agencies and tertiary institutions from the north and southern regions at JAMB headquarters in Bwari, yesterday, said from the 1st of January 2023, the board would not receive any letter from any institution or agency except through IBASS.

Oloyede noted that IBASS would ensure seamless communication between JAMB, institutions and their regulatory agencies without the use of letter writing as the practice has been.

He further stated that the automation of curriculum, accreditation and general administration matters among JAMB, regulatory agencies and institutions would provide personalised services to the institutions and agencies as only JAMB and the institution will be able to see any communication on the platform.

“We discovered that we spend our time attending to letters from some major stakeholders of the board and the major stakeholders are essentially regulatory agencies – NUC, NBTE and NCCE. Apart from these stakeholders, we also receive from 890 institutions across the country.”

“Essentially, the regulatory agencies appeal to us for approval of new programmes and accreditation of programmes. And what we receive from institutions is essentially about admission and registration or accreditation of new courses or quota issue,” he said.

The JAMB boss said the board felt that having been able to augment its communication with over two million students across tertiary institutions in the country through its Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), it could apply same to admission and accreditation matters related to regulatory agencies and tertiary institutions.

“With this platform if NUC approves admission quota, it would be centralised in such a way that as soon as you see approved, everybody will see it and there is no need to write to JAMB.

“Before now, registrars of institutions had no say that they have been complaining that they want to fall to know what the what they are doing and a platform has been created for them they may not be able to effect changes but will see everything,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, said in the last six years, JAMB had built a strong relationship with regulatory agencies and institutions of higher learning in the country.

Rasheed expressed belief that the cordial relationship has yielded many mutual benefits including the setting up of the platforms.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje, said the introduction of IBASS and CAPS was the way to go as the nation requires digitization of all its communication.