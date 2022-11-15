APC Presidential Campaign Flag-off: Lalong Declares Today Work free





Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Government has declared today a work free day to enable the visit of President Mohammadu Buhari a hitch-free one. In a statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information, Mr. Dan Manjang, the visit of Buhari is likely to cause traffic congested in the city, and as such workers should stay back at home, while the public should come out enmasse to receive the President.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the public that the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, will arrive Plateau State today.

“The President is expected to flag-off the All Progressives Congress campaign at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos at 10:00 a.m. same day.

“In view of the traffic congestion that is envisaged and resultant disruption to movement and other activities, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau Rt. Hon. (Dr) Simon Bako Lalong has approved that Tuesday 15th November, 2022 be declared as work-free.

“By this declaration therefore, the public is hereby enjoined to come out enmasse to give the President a rousing welcome.”