Abiodun Inaugurates 2.35km Arepo/Journalists’ Estate Road

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State yesterday inaugurated the 2.35km Arepo/ Journalists’ Estate Road in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Prior to the construction of the road, residents of the estate and its environs, were facing untold hardship. However, succour has come their way following the inauguration of the road.

Speaking at the event, Abiodun noted that the project was another commitment to the realisation of the project to ease the stress of the people. The governor explained that the government would continue to fulfill its promises to the people.

He added that the road was poised to bring about a rebound in social and economic activities of the area.

He said: “I return today to celebrate that promise made to you in 2018 . This is our way of coming back to say thank you. The road is made of interlocking stones, street lights, side walk and drainage system. We understand the fact that the road leads to over 46 communities in Arepo.”.

Abiodun assured them that there would continue to be construction and rehabilitation of inter-city roads until every roads in the state becomes motorable.

He noted that the state government was determined to raise the bar of road constructions in the 20 local government

areas.

The governor added that his administration would continue to look out and cater to the wellbeing of the people at all time.

Abiodun reiterated that no section of the state would be developed at the expense of others.

Speaking, the Chairman, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, Mr. Adesina Ogunsola, appreciated the governor for what he had done so far in infrastructural development of the council area.

He said:”The Arepo road has been abandoned for long. The construction has made the road to be first of its kind in Obafemi Owode Local Government.”

In his remark, the Olu of Arepo, Oba Solomon Oyebi, expressed surprise that the road could be completed at a record time.

Oyebi, who commended the governor for extending such gesture to the community, promised the governor that his second term in office remained certain by the grace of God.

The initiator of Arepo Journalists Estate and former Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lagos, Mrs. Olufunke Fadugba, commended the governor for fulfilling his promise, saying that the construction was long overdue.

Fadugba noted that the construction of the road had already boosted the economy of the community.

”The road was completed in record time despite the economic challenges in the country . This is our own Christmas gift from the governor,” she said.

Also in the attendance at the inauguration, were the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo , Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and former House of Assembly speakers among others.