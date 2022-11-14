Propak to Showcase New Technology at Exhibition

Propak West Africa has said it showcase technological Innovation that will meet the Needs of the Manufacturing Sector as it joins global leaders and regional specialists at the leading exhibition and conference for the packaging, plastics, printing and processing industry in West Africa.

“Taking place over three days, Propak West Africa will host more than 220 brands showcasing their equipment and services to an audience of more than 5,000 industry professionals all searching for new innovative solutions, cutting-edge technology and valuable insights within the manufacturing value-chain.

“As Propak has grown and adapted over the years to fit with the needs and requests of the industries it serves, it has cemented its position as the only event capable of providing a platform for all the industries stakeholders to come together. This has been confirmed by the full endorsement from the Industrial Development Department of the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, “Propak said in a statement.

It added that the exhibition will be opened with a keynote address from the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo.

Following on from the Minister the conference, under the main theme, “Technological Innovation in Machinery, Processing, and Smart Packaging for Increased Quality and Throughput,” will see topics ranging from pharmaceutical packaging, to flexible packaging, Automation 4.0, Trade & Exports, Emerging trends in digital print, chemical recycling and many more pertinent topics.

“As well as these sessions, KPMG will be hosting a dedicated morning of presentations and panel discussions focusing on the Environmental, Social and Governance goals that are so prevalent in today’s climate.

“The exhibition floor this year will see the largest array of manufacturing machines ever showcased live at an event in Nigeria with Percoso, Bole Machinery, Meper, Sigitaspak, Exact Solutions, Skysat Technologies and Neofyton all installing machines, ready to demonstrate their capabilities. This year’s exhibition will also see pavilions from Austria, China, Egypt, India and Italy bringing their countries cutting edge technology to the West African market, “the statement added.