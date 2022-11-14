  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

Nsukka Roads Worsening Under Ugwuanyi, Says Enugu LP Governorship Candidate

Nigeria | 41 mins ago

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, yesterday in Abuja described the state of roads within Nsukka township under the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as the worst in the history of the state.

He, therefore, vowed to restore credibility to governance through quality service delivery if elected governor in the next year election

Edeoga stated this at a Town Hall meeting organised by the Nsukka Progressives Forum, a non-partisan political pressure group, in Abuja.

He expressed sadness that Nsukka had allegedly become more underdeveloped under the Ugwuanyi administration, a supposed son of Nsukka, than under any other past administration in the state.

The LP governorship candidate received multiple applauds from the audience who were thrilled by his deep insights into the depth of challenges facing the state.

He lamented the refusal of Ugwuanyi to dualise the Opi-Ugwogo-Nike road, which he said has become a flashpoint for kidnapping activities.

Edeoga regretted that the Abakpa-Nike flyover project of the Ugwuanyi administration is a white elephant project, “which has become a drain on the treasury of the state, yet the project has remained uncompleted.”

He promised to be a hand-on leader who would bring leadership to the state, and promised further to ensure a comprehensive development of Nsukka Cultural Zone when elected in 2023.

Also speaking at the event, foremost actor cum politician, Dr. Kenneth Okonkwo, noted the docility of the Enugu people in standing against bad governance since 1999.

He regretted that Enugu has remained the only state in the Southeast where opposition has failed to make inroads, ostensibly due to the aloofness of the people on political issues.

Okonkwo charged the people to redefine their politics with a view to demanding quality leadership from their leaders.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.