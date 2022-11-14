Nsukka Roads Worsening Under Ugwuanyi, Says Enugu LP Governorship Candidate

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, yesterday in Abuja described the state of roads within Nsukka township under the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as the worst in the history of the state.

He, therefore, vowed to restore credibility to governance through quality service delivery if elected governor in the next year election

Edeoga stated this at a Town Hall meeting organised by the Nsukka Progressives Forum, a non-partisan political pressure group, in Abuja.

He expressed sadness that Nsukka had allegedly become more underdeveloped under the Ugwuanyi administration, a supposed son of Nsukka, than under any other past administration in the state.

The LP governorship candidate received multiple applauds from the audience who were thrilled by his deep insights into the depth of challenges facing the state.

He lamented the refusal of Ugwuanyi to dualise the Opi-Ugwogo-Nike road, which he said has become a flashpoint for kidnapping activities.

Edeoga regretted that the Abakpa-Nike flyover project of the Ugwuanyi administration is a white elephant project, “which has become a drain on the treasury of the state, yet the project has remained uncompleted.”

He promised to be a hand-on leader who would bring leadership to the state, and promised further to ensure a comprehensive development of Nsukka Cultural Zone when elected in 2023.

Also speaking at the event, foremost actor cum politician, Dr. Kenneth Okonkwo, noted the docility of the Enugu people in standing against bad governance since 1999.

He regretted that Enugu has remained the only state in the Southeast where opposition has failed to make inroads, ostensibly due to the aloofness of the people on political issues.

Okonkwo charged the people to redefine their politics with a view to demanding quality leadership from their leaders.