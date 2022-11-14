Lookman, Simon on Target as Euro Leagues go on Recess for World Cup

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman was on target as Atalanta capitulated to Inter Milan superior firepower yesterday .

The Super Eagles forward had given the hope of a great day to Atalanta fans when he converted from the penalty spot in the 25th minute to put the hosts ahead.

But two Edin Dzeko goals in the 36th and 56th shot Inter into the lead. An own goal by Atalanta’s Jose Luis Palomino further extended Inter’s advantage and helped the Nerazzurri move clear of Atalanta and into Serie A’s top four with a 3-2 win at Bergamo going into the World Cup break.

The victory moved Inter up a three-point gap to Atalanta, level on same 30 points with second-placed Lazio ahead of the rest of the day’s action.

Elsewhere in France, Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon rescued a point for Nantes at home against AC Ajaccio in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

It was a great comeback from a 2-0 deficit with Simon scoring the equaliser in the 89th minute.

The draw lifts Nantes to 15th in the French Ligue 1 standing on 13 points from 15 games so far this season. PSG are untouchable on 41 points with clear five points advantage over second placed Lens while Rennes are third on 31 points.