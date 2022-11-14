IoD, UNILAG Signs MoU to Domesticate Training Modules for Human Capacity Devt

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to domesticate training case studies developed abroad to drive human capacity development in Nigeria.

The president and Chairman of IoD Nigeria, Mrs. Ije Jidenma, on the sidelines of the MoU signing ceremony stated that the move would help to checkmate the number of Nigerians who travel abroad in droves to undergo human capacity training.

In her words: “Most of the time, people are trained case studies that have been developed abroad, but now once you domesticate them once you localise them once you see what perspectives in terms of how we are doing what we have to offer the world and so on. It resides here in the ivory tower. They have the time they have the resources to help us perfect some of these things. The private sector also has the wherewithal in terms of industries that will make use of whatever products we have here.”

She said the MoU is also a handshake between the town, Ivory tower and the public sector, pointing out that there are lot of things the parties can bring to the table in their quest to boost economic growth and development in the country.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, highlighted the importance of the agreement to both institutions, positing that the partnership would strengthen several areas of mutual interest especially the academic exchange of faculty members between the institutions.

In His words “Some of your members can come over to talk to our students in several areas to help their confidence level and at the same time develop them professionally for the future. We have to look beyond the agreement but look into the future” he said.