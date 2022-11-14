…. Injured Bassey Doubtful for Nigeria, Portugal Clash

Ajax centre back, Calvin Bassey, has become a major doubt for Nigeria’s international friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal after he was substituted yesterday in the league clash with Emmen.

Bassey, 22, who has become a pivotal part of the Ajax backline since switching from Glasgow Rangers to the Dutch Eredivisie in summer is believed to have copped an injury only a scan will tell the gravity today.

If ruled out of the clash in a pre-World Cup friendly with Portugal on Friday, it is going to be a major blow to Jose Peseiro’s line up as he’s perhaps the most dependable in Nigeria’s back four since he was capped last year.

Bassey has made the transition to centreback from leftback and is now the rock at the heart of the Nigerian defence.

Yesterday’s injury forced Bassey to be taken off the pitch in the 40th minute for treatment and returned a few minutes later. However, he got replaced at half-time by Dutch international Daley Blind.

Apart from Bassey, Super Eagles are going to play without the services of Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi and Leon Balogun who are all nursing injuries.

Friday’s friendly will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon.