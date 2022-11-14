Delta 2022: Work on New Tartan Track Keshi Stadium Begins

After the completion of all necessary underground work, the laying of the tartan track at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba has began in readiness for Delta 2022 National Sports Festival.

The 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 will hold from November 28to December 10as scheduled.

A member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) revealed yesterday that all necessary underground work to solidify the tartan track had been done.

“The tartan track actually arrived in Asaba since last week. The contractors have been working both day and night to ensure the underground work is completed. Now, they are done with the priming and the laying of the tartan track has commenced. I am sure the the work will be completed before the end of this week.

“Those working on the indoor sports hall are doing a good job. They have increased the workforce and I am positive everything will be ready for the athletes to showcase their talent beginning from November 28 to December 10,” the LOC official said yesterday.

Recall that the Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, and members of the Main Organizing Committee (MOC), recently took a tour of the facilities for Delta 2022 National Sports Festival during a joint Technical Meeting in Asaba.

Dare said he was highly impressed with the level of work done by the various contractors.

“The last time I came here, there were no foundation, but I can say that virtually all the facilities are about 80 percent ready. I am really impressed. This shows the level of seriousness the government and people of Delta State attach to the National Sports Festival,” Dare stated.

Apart from the re-laying of the tartan track at that Stephen Keshi Stadium, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is putting in place two brand new indoor sports halls for the Games, just as the old indoor hall is being renovated.

A brand new swimming pool is also being build within the stadium complex, just as hostel facilities are being build for the National Sports Festival.