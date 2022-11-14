Attacks on INEC Offices Threat to 2023 Elections, Says Obi Media Office

*Utomi: Development not enough reason to shift polls

*Makinde’s campaign team raises the alarm over alleged plan to burn commission’s offices in Oyo

*SERAP urges Buhari to arrest sponsors of attack, threatens legal action

Udora Orizu, Emameh Gabriel in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The media office of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Obi-Datti Media Organisation, has condemned the recent attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying it may affect the outcome of next year’s elections.

But the leader of BigTent and LP member, Professor Pat Utomi, said the attacks on INEC offices, though condemnable, should not be reason for the commission to contemplate altering the schedule of next year’s general election, as being speculated in some quarters.



Relatedly, the media team of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde 2023 re-election campaign, yesterday, alerted INEC to plans by those it described as unscrupulous opposition elements to attack its facilities within the state.

That was a the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and appropriate law enforcement agencies to identify and arrest the perpetrators and sponsors of attacks on INEC offices across country.



In a statement signed by Head, Obi-Datti Media Organisation, Diran Onifade, the team described the news of the burning down of the Ogun and Osun states INEC offices as worrisome, as it was confirmed that materials needed for next year’s elections, especially permanent voters’ cards yet to be collected by their owners, were destroyed by the inferno.

The statement said, “We condemn this arson in the strongest term possible because of the serious danger and threat it poses to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections next year.



“Most of the newly registered voters, who showed unprecedented enthusiasm to participate in next year’s elections by trooping out en-masse to register, have not collected their PVCs and they would be the worst victims of this sabotage.”

Diran said the incident would disenfranchise millions of those waiting to collect their PVCs.

According to him, “There is a potent danger now that if this level of disenfranchisement occurs, the result of next year’s elections will not reflect the wishes of overwhelming majority of Nigerians.”

Diran appealed to the Buhari government to back its promise to conduct free and credible elections in 2023 by protecting INEC staff, facilities, and materials from destruction.



Utomi, on his part, said INEC must not consider shifting next year’s elections because of the attacks on its personnel and offices in some parts of the country. Utomi stated this at the weekend in Abuja during a meeting of the BigTent, an inter-party body made up of political parties, civil society organisations, and support groups. He outlined programmes and plans to fortify the chances of the third force movement, led by LP, in next year’s general election.

Utomi accused the two major political parties in the country – PDP and APC – of creating a process that had “de-intelectualised the political culture” of the country. He warned that if “Nigeria does not manage to get it right and provide leadership for Africa, the Negro peoples of our planet, couldn’t be here for another five or 1000 years of servitude”.

Makinde’s Campaign Team Raises the Alarm over Planned Burning of INEC Offices in Oyo

The media team of Governor Seyi Makinde’s 2023 campaign warned INEC to be on the alert and guard against plans by devious elements to attack its facilities in the state. It alleged that the opposition elements were hatching evil machinations to thwart the will of the people of Oyo State in the 2023 general election.

Chairman, Media Council, Seyi Makinde 2023 Campaign Council, Dotun Oyelade, who gave the indications yesterday, alleged that the untoward pattern of setting fire to INEC facilities was being perpetrated by jittery but desperate opposition politicians afraid of their impending defeat in 2023. Oyelade said such actions would not be condoned in Oyo State.



He warned disgruntled opposition elements in the state not to embark on destruction of PVCs, ballot boxes and other electoral materials, as that would not save them from the impending loss awaiting them at the polls in 2023.

Oyelade called on INEC to beef up security around its facilities in the state.

According to him, “Having noticed the untoward and ignoble development of perpetrating arson against INEC facilities by unscrupulous elements in the society, we would like to warn the opposition in Oyo State not to even think of carrying out such heinous crime, as it cannot save them from losing the forthcoming election.



“If it is the strategy of the opposition to attack and destroy INEC materials in selected facilities, then it is myopic, because the PDP gubernatorial candidate is popular everywhere. This means that apart from possibly destroying all INEC facilities across the state to achieve their heinous objective, they will also have to attack the minds of the people, who have resolved to move forward with GSM.

“Only last week, some thugs destroyed over 65,000 uncollected PVCs and other materials in Abeokuta, Ogun State, apparently in a bid to scuttle the coming elections.



“But if the opposition in Oyo State thinks it can copy that template to disorient the people and walk away scot-free with unmerited victory, then it must perish the thought, as such action will not be condoned in the state.”

SERAP Urges Buhari to Arrest Sponsors of Attack on Commission’s Offices, Threatens Legal Action

SERAP urged Buhari to direct Malami and relevant law enforcement agencies to arrest perpetrators of the attacks on INEC offices in the country.

In the letter dated November 12, 2022, and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation also urged Buhari to ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors were named and shamed, and promptly brought to justice, regardless of their political affiliations.



SERAP warned that failure to arrest the culprits, the organisation would take legal action against the government, within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of the letter, in the public interest.

The letter to the president read in part, “These attacks are increasingly putting INEC under siege. If not urgently addressed, the escalating attacks on the offices of INEC would impair the people’s right to vote.



“The continuing failure by your government to investigate, identify, name and shame the perpetrators and their sponsors, and to bring them to justice is fuelling impunity, and resulting in a vicious cycle of attacks and violence.

“SERAP urges you to direct the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to immediately provide adequate security to protect INEC facilities across the country to ensure and guarantee the safety and security of the commission’s staff and materials.



“SERAP is seriously concerned about the escalating attacks on the offices and equipment of INEC, and election materials. Ensuring the security and safety of INEC officials, and their working environment, as well as election equipment and materials is essential for the commission to effectively and satisfactorily carry out its constitutional and statutory responsibilities.”