Access Bank, NGO Provide Free Health Services to 5,000 in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A non-governmental organization (NGO), Grassroot Smile Initiative in partnership with Access Bank Limited has offered free oral services to over 5,000 persons in Kano State.



The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, Prof. Ade Adebola said the gesture was aimed at providing oral health outreach to residents of Kano.

Adebola spoke at the weekend, during the grand finale of the exercise at Muhammad Jiddah Hospital in Fagge local government area.

He said Grassroot Smile Initiative with the support of Access Bank conducted the oral health services at six local government areas of Kano Central Senatorial District, which includes Nassarawa, Tarauni, Gwale, Municipal, and finally Fagge local government.



“We are rendering services in oral health, and I want people to know that oral health is not just about teeth but general health, what we are providing is preventive, promotional and curative services for people who cannot afford and people who do not have access to oral health care in the community,” he added.

Adebola, who is also the foundational Dean of Dentistry at Bayero University Kano, said the aim of the outreach was to take oral health out of the clinic to the community level, adding that Access Bank had made their dreams become reality by sponsoring the services.



Also, the representative of Access Bank, Fumilayo Eyusuile said the reason behind sponsoring the exercise by the bank was to discharge its corporate social responsibility, as a way of giving back to society.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to journalists commended the NGO and Access Bank for providing support and urged philanthropists and other groups to emulate the gesture.

“I got all the services rendered free and I feel better in my health. I thank the organisers for assisting me,” one of the beneficiaries, Abdullahi Haruna said.