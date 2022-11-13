Zamfara: Campaign Council Strategises for Tinubu, Matawalle’s Victory 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Zamfara State Presidential Campaign Council has mapped out strategies for the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Bello Matawalle in the forthcoming presidential and governorship elections.

The campaign council at a meeting weekend which was chaired by the state coordinator, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa held at the Mini Chamber, Government House, Gusau, Zamfara State.

Speaking during the event, Marafa commended the APC National leadership for appointing Zamfara State Governor as the North West Campaign Coordinator and described the appointment as an honour done to the people of the state.

According to him, the maiden meeting was convened to fine-tune comprehensive plans and strategies for the success of all the party’s candidates in Zamfara State.

He called for support from all good citizens of the state for the party to have overwhelming success at all levels.

Marafa, in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Zamfara State, Yusuf Idris Gusau, said the Presidential Campaign Council under his leadership in the state will be all-inclusive to all critical stakeholders to record a landslide victory in all the elections in the state.

He noted that the calibre of people in the state committee is convincing enough for a more formidable and strong political mobilisation in the campaign train.

The Coordinator urged members to contribute immensely to the success of the committee and the total victory of all the party’s candidates

“A working document has already been designed to guide the conduct and operation of the committee in the state while other sub-committees will be constituted from polling units to the state level,” he said.