 Praise God in Every Situation, Adeboye Urges Nigerians

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians to continue to praise God in all situations they find themselves in.

Adeboye gave the admonition in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday while delivering a sermon at the 12 hours marathon praise worship and thanksgiving, ‘YADAH 2022’ organised by the House of Prayer Assembly.

Speaking on the theme, “Let all that I am praise the Lord,” the GO, who said people would continue to witness different situations in life, stated that no matter the situation, praise-worship and thanksgiving to God, constantly, would change the situation for the better.

Adeboye, whose message was delivered by the Regional Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Nathaniel Adejumo, said though the present situation in the country was harsh and unpalatable to the people, yet, the situation could be changed if the people engaged in praise-worship and thanksgiving.

He said, “People should know the importance of praising God no matter the circumstances we find ourselves. Whether we are rich, happy or unhappy, ill or healthy, comfortable or uncomfortable; whether the economy is buoyant or lean, we should praise the Lord. The battle may be strong, but God never fails and he has never lost any battle. He triumphs after all tribulations.”

Adeboye, while quoting from the Holy book; Job 2:1, said Job did not commit any sin other than righteousness, and that God allowed devil to try him but at the end of the day, Job won, and his possessions were returned in double folds.

He added that “the journey of life may not be smooth, but we should continue to praise God.”

“Continue to praise the Lord and let the devil go mad, and at the end, you will shame your enemies. Everything that is lost will be recovered; everything will turn around for good because God has never been a failure. God will change the situation. We should make sacrifices of praise to the Lord,” he charged.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, urged Nigerians to continue in their fervent prayers to God to make the country better.

Ogunwusi, who thanked the Christian congregation for their prayers, which he said was sustaining the country, said people should live a life capable of making others happy.

“I thank God for the life of Pastor Omorinoye, the founder of House of Prayer Assembly, and his wife, for living a life of making people happy,” the monarch said.

Pastor Samuel Olukosi of the Christ Apostolic Church also urged the people to make sacrifice to God through singing, dancing and sharing what God has done for them with other people.

Speaking during an interview, the founder of House of Prayer Assembly, Pastor Joseph Omorinoye, said the yearly praise-worship programme was organised to remind people of their responsibility to render whole-hearted praise to God who is their maker, king and father.

“With happenings in the world and in our society, it is enough to feel sad and downcast. But, we need to by all means be grateful for life and thankful for the hope that things will get better. We will come out strong and victorious,” he said.

Omorinoye noted that when the Israelites, who were people of God, were at war, they engaged in praise-worship and the Lord won the war with the Philippines for them.

Omorinoye said the security agencies were trying their best in curtailing insurgency in the country.

However, he urged the Federal Government to synergise the activities of the police, Army, local hunters and vigilante groups to streamline the security architecture in every part of the country.