Plateau APC, Wase Express Readiness to Host Presidential Campaign Flag-off

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Okon Bassey in Uyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has declared its readiness to host the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign in Jos slated for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.



Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the 40-man local organising committee (LOC) for the flag-off, Hon. Idris Wase, while addressing journalists yesterday, commended the party for choosing Plateau State to kick off the campaign.

This is coming as the South-south support groups of the party have begun mobilisation and campaigning for the region to achieve success for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ambition in the 2023 general election.



Wase, who was flanked by the co-Chairman of the LOC, Prof. Sonnie Tyoden; the governorship candidate of the party in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, and other members of the LOC at the media parley yesterday, said the party in the state was fully prepared to host thousands of guests who would storm the state.

Wase said: “Plateau is home to our party, the people of our state have adopted the APC as their party. We are pleased to report to you and indeed Nigerians that the campaign is ready to move. By the grace of God, we are flagging off the campaign next Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Jos.

“All arrangements have been made to host a very successful flag-off of the campaign. The APC has done a lot in bringing developments to Plateau State,” he explained.



He said that the security operatives would be deployed to tackle any breakdown of law and order, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari; the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; governors on the platform of the ruling party, senators and several party officials are expected to grace the occasion.



Meanwhile, the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Prof. Nora Dadu’ut has expressed confidence that the presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, would receive massive support from the people of the state during the flag-off.

She also reiterated the capacity of the state governor and the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Simon Lalong to lead the party to victory at the general election next year.



Dadu’ut, a member of the Women Presidential Campaign team for Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation assigned to the strategic planning directorate, in a statement said that kick-starting the rally in Jos is a national endorsement of the fact that Plateau State is home of the APC.

The groups said the era of political domination by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the region was over, adding that they would mobilise for the APC to take control of the region from 2023.



Addressing party faithful at a mini rally held at Nsima Ekere playground, along 4 Lane, Uyo, the state Chairman, Coalition of Support Groups, Akwa Ibom State chapter, Hon. Patty Etete Inemeh urged the group to mobilise their members in their respective states to work to end the domination of the PDP in the zone.

He extolled the lofty virtues of the APC presidential flag bearer, Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, adding that their candidature is in the best interest of the region.

“Let me assure all of us here that Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket is in the best interest of the South-south, we must go back to mobilise our members to vote for APC in the forthcoming election.”



The Chairman, while acknowledging the complementary support of the leader of APC leaders in Akwa Ibom State, including Senator Godswill Akpabio, Obong Akan Udofia, and others, urged the support groups to be the “torchlight bearers” to highlight the need to vote and work for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.