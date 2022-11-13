Lagos Politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi’s Diary of Losses

The name Babatunde Gbadamosi, otherwise known as BOG, is known particularly to the politically conscious residents of Lagos State.

Out of personal conviction, he had gone into politics intending to get the number one job in the state. But he has been so unlucky in his foray into politics, suffering several losses. His political journey has been laced with more thorns than roses.Gbadamosi has migrated from one political party to another but none has yielded positive results.

After losing out in the governorship election in 2019 to the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gbadamosi, who was the candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), in the election, had reportedly crawled back to his old friends at the People Democratic Party (PDP), and later contested as the party’s senatorial candidate during the by-election for Lagos East Senatorial District alongside Tokunbo Abiru of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC).

Again, his effort to clinch the ticket was met with a kiss of death. Since then, he has remained a political orphan and has been left in the cold because he has never been in the good books of some top members of the PDP.

Last August, he left the party to join the Labour Party, a development that made him a laughing stock in the political circle of the state.

However, Gbadamosi’s series of losses are not limited to his political ambition. At the moment, he is nursing a wound in his heart, following the crash of his marriage to Folashade in February this year.

While some claimed that the marriage crashed for so many reasons, others close to the family insisted that the marriage ended owing to Folashade’s overbearing and nagging attitude, including alleging that Gbadamosi had nothing to his name in the United Kingdom before she agreed to marry him. Folashade was also said to have kicked him out of their matrimonial home.

Before the marriage crashed, Gbadamosi had been described as the brains behind the business in his capacity as the Chairman and CEO of Redbrick Homes International Limited, promoters and developers of multimillion naira property, Amen Estate.

But Folashade, it was gathered, has taken over the business set up by both of them before the marriage hit the rocks.