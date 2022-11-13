Kelina Inaugurates Ultra-modern Hospital  in Lagos

A specialist hospital in minimally invasive surgery, Kelina Hospital, has opened in Lagos to perform various types of sophisticated surgeries with world-class-standard equipment.

The hospital was inaugurated by Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, accompanied by Oniru of Iru, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal, Olu of Odosenlu-Alaro, Oba Adedotun Odusanya, Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Bunmi Oyetunde, who is the former GGM, Medical of NNPC.

At the inauguration, Abayomi noted the uniqueness of the hospital, which he described as “Smart Surgery” because the patients can go home the same day after major surgery without a blood transfusion.

He also noted that the equipment was of world-class standards.

He was particular about prostate diseases, prevalent in Nigeria, which are best treated with the Holmium Laser or HoLEP, thus ensuring less bleeding.

Abayomi, who was joined by Oniru of Iru, to cut the red tape and declare the hospital open, implored the management of the hospital to maintain its standards.

Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun (Ali Okunmade II), was full of praise for the hospital as he gave his royal blessings.

He said: “I am really impressed at what the promoter has achieved. I also want to thank him for taking care of me for my people, specifically, my prostate. Now I’m just like any young man around after my HoLEP surgery.

The new hospital, which specialises in minimally invasive surgeries is equipped, not with HD, but with 4k equipment for endoscopic minimally invasive surgery. Some of these pieces of equipment are the first of their kind in Nigeria.

Located at 7 Ologun Agbaje Street, Off Adeola Odeku Street in the heart of Victoria Island, the hospital is equipped to perform minimal access surgeries for several conditions, including Prostate Enlargement; Prostate Cancer; Kidney Stones; Gall Stones; Ovarian Cysts; Ectopic pregnancy; Uterine Fibroids; Hysterectomy; Endoscopic ENT, and Kidney

The surgeries are endoscopic, laparoscopic, or laser-based. Kelina Hospital installed the first Laser in Lagos State capable of Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate and this has become the most commonly performed Surgery in the hospital, followed by laser-based surgery for kidney stones, especially for those who do not wish to have a blood transfusion because surgeries done with laser are virtually bloodless.

In fact, the first hospital in Nigeria to do Laser surgery for the prostate, called HoLEP, was Kelina Hospital. It was the hospital that introduced HoLEP in West Africa. So far, all the surgeries have been successful, both in Lagos and Abuja. It is the best approach for those who wish to go home the same day or the next morning after the surgery is done.

Speaking at a media briefing after the opening, Chief Medical Director, Kelina Hospital, Dr. C. U. Undie said the new Surgical Care facility was borne out of the need to provide Nigerians with surgical care that could compare to what is found anywhere in the world.

With this, according to him, Nigerians will not need to travel out for their surgeries but can have them done here in Nigeria with the same equipment used in advanced countries and the same medical expertise.

Undie, a seasoned consultant urologist, further explained that in addition to world-class surgical facilities, the hospital also had a world-class Laboratory that is very fast and which can return results for over 90 per cent of tests in less than three hours.

The Radiology Suite has a brand new 32 Slice CT, digital X-ray machine, high-resolution ultrasound scanner, etc.

The hospital is equipped with an uninterrupted power supply system, a water treatment plant, and hospital admission wards that are similar to 5-star hotel rooms.

The combination of world-class equipment and experienced staff makes the hospital the first-choice surgical centre for discerning Nigerians. The Lead Consultant, Dr. C. U. Undie is a Fellow of the West African College of Surgeons, a Fellow of the International College of Surgeons, and has a Diploma in Laparoscopic Surgery.

He has over 20 years of experience as a Urological Surgeon and is a member of the American Urological Association, Société Internationale D’Urologie, European Urology Association, and Endourology Society.

In 2012, The Federal Government of Nigeria recognised the giant strides made by Kelina Hospital in the area of minimally invasive surgery by awarding the hospital a Pioneer Status for Minimally Invasive Surgery.

In the last 3 years, Kelina Hospital Abuja has done over 500 minimal-access surgeries with a 100 percent success rate.

More than 90 per cent of our urological procedures are minimally invasive and it accounts for most of the surgeries done at Kelina Hospital if all departments are put together.