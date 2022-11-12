With Pink Polo, FirstBank Truly Cares

When the 2022 edition of annual FirstBank sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup polo tournament galloped to a screeching halt in Kaduna last weekend, one thing that reverberated in the mind of many of polo fans who thronged the venue to watch their favourite players was that, truly FirstBank cares.

Dubbed Pink Polo, the tournament is a breast cancer awareness initiative wrapped up in a sporty ambience with the sole aim of raising awareness on the scourge, with the aim of reducing its prevalence, especially among women.

To achieve that purpose, the best of polo players drawn from around the world gathered at the highbrow polo resort for the weeklong polo extravaganza. Often referred to as the King of sports, and sport for the kings, the 2022 Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup was polo at its best. And it had in attendance renowned polo players from far and near.

Manuel Crespo, Alejo Aramburu, Satiago Marambo, Fecundo Retamar, Satiago Marambio, Diego White, Nicola Recaite and co came all the way from Argentina. So also was Kwame Isa from Ghana.

Hamisu Buba led home boys that comprised of Murtala Laushi; Patron Malcomines, Abdulrahaman Mohammed and Sadiq Dantata. The players not only entertain polo fans, they also gave themsome to cheer.

The sight of a horse running at breakneck speed is something pony lovers will always behold. But the biggest match of weekend was the High Goal encounter that pitched host team; Fifth Chukker; serial winner, against the visiting Malcomines in a 6-chukker thriller.

Parading star players like Crespo; the teams Captain; a 6-goal polo player, Fecundo Ketemer, another 6-goaler, home-based Abdulrahaman Mohammed +3-handicap polo player and of one of Ghanaians greatest polo player, Kwame Isa 3-goaler.

The other end of the turf has Patron and Captain; Laushi +1, highly experienced Buba +4 and two other hired polo assassins; Argentine Marambio, 6-goal player and Aramburu, also a 6-goal player.

True to its rating as sport for kings, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Nuhu Bamali was on hand to watch the fierce contest, a mark for which the sports in known for.

And in no time, the competition galloped off on a fast paced mode with hightech dribbling, piercing incursions to dangerous areas of each opposing sides. Though the defense wall of Malcomines was tight, it soon gave way under pressure from Crespo led side.

The opposing side responded in similar fashion netting a great goal to the delight of the fans who roared in appreciation.

But then the closing chukka did belong to Crespo, Ketemer, Mohammed and Isa who overpowered the tired Malcomines to extend their lead to 10-goal and Malcomines who ended the game netting 8-goals at the blast of the whistle.

The other match that drew attention also was Late Gen. Hassan Cup which Coronation won, after beating FirstBank team of Sadiq Dantata, Satiago Marambio, Diego White and Nicola Recaite by 10-goals to 8-goals.

Apart from the turf actions, there were lectures and talks on the need to educate women and made aware the scourge of cancer among women, the role which the FirstBank sponsored African Patrons Cup is being used to play.

The FirstBank sponsored Africa Patrons Cup debuted in 2004 as African Masters; Polo’s version of the African Nations Cup, involving Polo playing nations on the continent. The first edition had South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Zambia in attendance.

But the event was re-launched and renamed as African Patrons Cup in 2011 for high ideals and found worthy cause in Breast Cancer Awareness movement in Northern Nigeria. And the organisers also found in FirstBank of Nigeria limited, a reliable partner, a Bank that cares and together they are battling the scourge. And from all indications, the fight against Breast Cancer is a battle that must be won.

Ever since its debut, the African Patrons Cup has enjoyed the patronages of some of the biggest brands in the corporate world including FirstBank, the financial institution that has bankrolled the activity and support the worthy cause of Cancer among women.

As the event attracted the nation’s biggest brands, it has also attracted some notables in the society.

On hand to watch the best of nation last week were the Governor of Niger State; Abubakar Bello, Emir of Zazzau Ambassador Nuhu Bamali, Patron of Fifth Chukker Resort Adamu Atta, former Inspector General of Police; Aliyu Atta, Wife of the Governor of Niger State, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, Commissioner for Health, Kaduna State; Dr. Amina Beloni, Group Head, Private Banking of FirstBank, Idowu Thompson and Sadiq Suleiman, Hub Head North, FirstBank, Private Banking among others.

No wonder they say at FirstBank, it’s ‘You First’.