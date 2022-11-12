Riveting Cultural Display at Eko NAFEST 2022

Charles Ajunwa reports that 29 states and Abuja showcased the diverse culture of Nigeria at the 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture in Lagos

It was a beauty to behold at Wednesday’s official opening of the 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) hosted by Lagos State in collaboration with the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

Mobolaji Johnson Arena formerly known as Onikan Stadium, venue of this year’s edition tagged, “Eko NAFEST 2022” with the theme, “Culture and Peaceful Coexistence”, was filled to capacity with many struggling outside to catch a glimpse of every action inside.

Melodious songs from three bands of the Army, Navy and Airforce filled the air with many wriggling on their seats. Everywhere became electrified when Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chief Host of the event arrived and embarked on a 10 minute-walk round the stadium. The excited crowd cheered him up.

Sanwolu, the Chief Host

Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by his wife, Ibijoke who is Mama Eko NAFEST 2022, while declaring open the festival said the main objective of hosting the event was to unite and showcase the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria.

He said: “I am happy that what we are celebrating here today, is our unity in diversity, our rich heritage and our cultural heterogeneity.

“The Festival for Arts and Culture is a seven-day national event in which all 36 states of the federation including the FCT participate to showcase their rich arts and culture in various competitions, such as Ayo, Archery, Traditional Cuisine, Essay writing and so much more. This makes the event in its entirety a cultural marvel to embrace.

“Right after the Nigerian Civil War, Culture and Sports were identified as major unifying factors for a country healing from the throes of war. This decision birthed the establishment of the National Arts for Festival (which later morphed into the National Festival for Arts and Culture) and the National Sports Festival.

“I am proud to state that the Lagos State Government hosted the very first edition of NAFEST, in 1970 and subsequently in 1988. This administration, as part of efforts to achieve our Entertainment and Tourism pillar of THEMES Agenda is deliberate about promoting every aspect of tourism, Arts and Culture. The State is therefore delighted to have won the hosting rights of NAFEST 2022 which was keenly contested by three other states.

“As a matter of fact, the acceptance of the hosting rights is in demonstration of my love for cultural advancement and to exemplify the true spirit of Lagos and its accommodating nature of visitors.”

The governor, who wore native Ankara cloth printed with his face, said his administration had made it a practice to support, partner and collaborate in activities that would further strengthen our cultural heritage and promote our unity in diversity.

“We have supported community festivals such as the Popo Aguda Music Concert, Coconut Festival (also called Agunke Fest), Asa Day, Isese Day, Olokun Festival, and a host of others. These are events that attract tourists from all over the world into our great state. We have equally supported organisations such as Q Dance productions, who have packaged our culture into a musical production named, Re-incarnation, that has been showing in various countries across the globe.

“The decision to host this year’s edition was borne out of the desire to further support and showcase our arts, our crafts, our entertainment, our nightlife, our people, our disposition, and the aquatic splendor of our dear state.

“Lagos State has participated actively in past editions of the festival held in other states and we have come tops in several of the activities. I am therefore confident that we shall no doubt perform the feat at home,” an excited Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also implored Nigerians to make the right choices in electing their leaders in next year’s elections.

“This is the campaign season as our nation’s general elections have been scheduled to hold within the first quarter of next year. As political office holders continue to engage the electorate at this period, it is important to re-echo the message of unity and peaceful co-existence which NAFEST platform provides. Rather than seeing the differences in our language and culture as a dividing factor, I implore us to see it as one of our greatest resources to be embraced, celebrated and used to our collective advantage.”

The governor also commended the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture and the Chairman National Organising Committee of the 35th Edition of the National Festivals for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, for his doggedness which he attributed to the success of the cultural festival.

As Runsewe Preaches Peace

Runsewe, who is the President World Crafts Council (African Region), said Lagos has continued to be a unifying and rallying ground for the development and progress of the country.

He implored Nigerians to take a cue from Lagos, saying the state has over the years maintained peaceful coexistence among all the tribes residing in Lagos.

Runsewe said: “Governor Sanwo-Olu on the 13th of November is making history, he is going to be the first governor in the history of our country to declare and unveil the 37 Wonders of Nigeria. It takes a governor with goodwill and capacity to say he wants to host NAFEST so that other arts of Nigeria can come to the state.”

A Dream Realised

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, who was publicly commended by the governor for doing a good work, said her ministry started the process of this year’s NAFEST preparation since last year immediately Lagos State was announced as the host for 2022 NAFEST during the closing ceremony of the 2021 edition in Ekiti State.

According to her, “Lagos prides itself as a peaceful State, known for cohabiting and co-existing in unity, despite the differences in ethnicity and languages, Lagos remains a reference point for what an ideal State exemplifies. As the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, I want to implore everyone present here, especially our contingents from other states across the country to use the opportunity of this festival to explore the abundant tourism potentials in different parts of Lagos State.

“Here in Lagos, our nightlife activities remain top-notch, being a 21st century economy. You have heard of the popular phrase “Eko for Show” which echoes creativity, pomp and pageantry peculiar to Lagosians. This cultural festival, however, presents an opportunity for you to experience different entertainment shows in this city of excellence.

The participating 29 states and FCT during the colourful parades displayed their indigenous arts and culture.