Police Confirm Terrorists Attacks on Niger Villages

Laleye Dipo in Minna





The Police in Minna, Niger State yesterday confirmed series of attacks on villages in different local government areas of the state by terrorists in the last six days.

The attacks took place in Kaffinkoro in Paikoro Local Government area, Akare, Jiwawa, Gulanji and Kadaura villages in the Wushishi Local Government Area and Chibane in Munya Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement made available to newsmen said two lives were lost while several of the bandits were neutralised.

DSP Abiodun giving details of the attack said an unconfirmed number of cattle were rustled in the Kaffinkoro incident where two local vigilantes sustained bullet injuries.

Those injured in the Kaffinkoro incident Abiodun said were receiving treatment at the town’s general hospital while the cattle rustled were also recovered.

The police/military tactical teams which were mobilised responded swiftly and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle, Abiodun said, adding that “As a result, the bandits abandoned the looted cattle and some of their motorcycles and scampered in disarray for safety with bullet injuries.”

Though Abiodun said the hoodlums who attacked Chibane Village in Munya Local Government Area were successfully repelled leading to their also abandoning rustled cattle, two members among the local vigilante lost their lives during the gun battle.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ogundele J. Ayodeji, according to the statement assured the people that the Command and other security agencies in the state would not relent, and “shall continue to rise to situations in curtailing banditry activities in the state.”