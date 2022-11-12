‘Judo to School’ Project Thrill Lagos Pupils

From the secondary school to the primary schools in Lagos State, the Lagos State Judo Association (LSJA) Judo to School project continued to be embraced across all boards as pupils from primary schools in Education District One were thrilled with the exercise.

27 primary schools from the district converged at Ajenifuja Primary School in Ilupeju area of Lagos to watch live demonstration of judo under the supervision of judo coaches from the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).

LSJA chairman, Sheriff Hammed was also present to inspire the pupils to embrace the sports as a way of building their confidence and self-defense when the need arises.

Blessing John of Ansar-ud-Deen Primary School could not hide her passion for the sport after watching the demonstration by some young judokas.

“I found it interesting because it is one sport that can be used for self-defense and if one imbibes the values explained by the coaches, it can also help us in everything we are doing. I would love to join the judo club and compete in the inter-schools tournament,” the primary six pupil said.

Like John, Annabel Kenneth of Sokunbi Primary School, believes the sport would help her to guard herself against bullying. “I learnt that judo is for safety and we can use it anytime we are in danger. Like if a building is on fire and we want to jump out, we learnt how to jump on the side for safety. I also learnt that we can use it for self-defense if someone attacks us.”

Emmanuel Omogbolahan of Community Primary School lauded the leadership of LSJA for considering their school for the initiative.

“Judo as combat is good for everyone and as a sport for self-defense and safety. I enjoyed the demonstration of the Lagos State Judo team and I thanked the association for encouraging us to embrace the sport. I believe with more training and exposure, we can become athletes and represent the country in the future,” he said.

LSJA boss Hammed thanked the leadership of District One for encouraging the pupils to come out enmasse for the exercise while promising to support the schools with coaches that will train the pupils.

“I am so excited with the turnout and this is part of the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure that our children are meaningfully engaged and we are using judo to engage the pupils and we believe this will teach them some qualities synonymous with judo like team work, respect and integrity. We are especially grateful to the government of Japan through its ambassador for the donation of judogis through JUDO’s and also the tatami mats which are on the way to Nigeria,” he added.