Izunaso Empowers over 1000 PWDs

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Imo West senatorial district, Senator Osita Izunaso, has promised to take it upon himself to champion the amendment of the persons with disabilities bill to strengthen the law that is in place currently.

Izunaso, who usually marks his birthday with these special citizens, used his birthday for this year to empower over 1,000 people Living With Disabilities (PWDs) in Imo State.

Distributing different items such as wheelchairs, sewing machines, hair dryers, generators, clutches, etc under the auspices of his foundation, Kpakpando, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Izunaso expressed concern about the neglect of the rights of the special citizens in the country.

According to him, a lot of the rights of the PWDs have been trampled upon, promising that when he gets a second chance to represent his people at the red chambers he would sponsor amendment bills that would ensure the enhancement of these rights.