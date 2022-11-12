FG Delivers More Humanitarian Aid to Bayelsa 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has confirmed the second despatch of food and non-food items by its operations agency, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to Bayelsa state.

In its latest update on the recent status of flood relief interventions to Bayelsa, the ministry confirmed the ongoing airlifting of relief materials by the Nigerian Air Force which commenced on Tuesday October 25 2022.

The additional relief items delivered include; 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets; 600 cartons of bath soap; 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade; 1,000 pieces of children’s wear; 1,000 pieces women’s wear; 1,000 pieces of men’s wear; and 8,000 pieces of nylon mats.

The food items are; 1,000 bags of 10kg rice; 1,000 bags 10kg beans; 1,000 bags of 10kg maize; 75 bags (20kg) of iodized salt; 150 cartons of seasoning cube; 75 kegs (20L) of vegetable oil; and 75 cartons of tin tomato.

NEMA, through the South-south zonal office, delivered assorted relief materials comprising food and non-food items for immediate distribution in Otegwe and Ibelebiri communities of Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa.

Following heavy flooding of the East-West Road linking to the state, the Nigerian Air Force intervened in airlifting operations of relief items from Benin Airport to Port Harcourt International Airport and the subsequent use of helicopters to move the items to the Helipad in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Despite heavy flooded routes along Kogi State and other locations on the way to Bayelsa State, delivery of the third consignment of relief items to Bayelsa State is in progress.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq had directed NEMA’s intervention team, which is presently in the state, to collaborate with the State Emergency Management Agency, the Nigerian Navy in Bayelsa State, NNS Pathfinder in Rivers State, Nigerian Red Cross and local volunteers to carry out an in-depth assessment of the damage by the flood, for further assistance by the federal government.