CKNT out with ‘Magician’

Tosin Clegg

Fast rising Nigerian Artist, Clinton Chinaemerem Enwerem better known by the stage name ‘CKNT’ is one budding superstar to look out for in the music industry as his unique style of music and sound differentiates him from others.

The talented act is set to release yet another good tune titled, ‘Magician’ produced by SKBaddestxtra, mix and mastered by Runcheck.

Speaking on his sojourn in music, CKNT said his love for music started at a very tender age when he discovered his love for dancing to Micheal Jackson’s songs and gradually he fell in love with music then reshaped himself to the brand he is now.

Blessed with a unique sound texture; the artiste described his style of music as a blend of Afro pop, Afro trap and Afro DanceHall. He however noted that he was inspired by the good works of several talented artist like WizKid, BurnaBoy, and Davido amongst others who have been able to project their music globally.

Currently working on his EP, he informs that the challenge his brand is currently facing is as a result of not having a record label and being an upcoming artiste living abroad.