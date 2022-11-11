SDP Guber Candidate Vows to Rescue Katsina People from Insecurity

• Inaugurates campaign office

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari, on Friday, said he would rescue the citizens of the state from insecurity and other challenges bedevilling them if elected governor in 2023.

Zakari, who disclosed this to journalists shortly after unveiling his campaign office in Katsina, said he was not in the governorship race just to retrieve power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but to rescue the people of the state.

He said he was committed to unlocking the greatness of Katsina State and lifting it from a consuming to a producing one, while reiterating that insecurity would be a thing of the past when elected as governor in the forthcoming general election.

The SDP governorship candidate added that this would be done through the creation of employment and empowerment opportunities for youths who were tools used to perpetrate social vices across the state and the country at large.

Zakari said: “As far as we are concerned, it is not about rescuing power but rescuing the people of Katsina State. Everybody knows what is happening around the country, not only Katsina State, especially in terms of security, education, youth and women empowerment and other developments.

“So, we are here to give our quota to rescue the state, not rescue power. Power is not our main aim but to rescue the people. We have seven-goal developments; security, education, human development and so forth but most importantly is security because without the security there is nothing that can happen anywhere not only Katsina State.”

Asked about what motivated him to join the guber race, Zakari said: “The motivation is just to rescue my people because we cannot remain the way we are. Everybody knows what is happening in the state. We cannot deceive ourselves and lie to ourselves that everything is going on well.”