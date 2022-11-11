Kogi NLC Commends Bello for Implementation of 2018 Promotion





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Onuh Edoka, has lauded the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, on the implementation of the 2018 promotion for workers in the state.

Edoka, who gave the commendation yesterday at a news conference in Lokoja, also thanked the governor for approving the Civil Service Commission to conduct 2019-2022 promotion for workers in the state.

He appreciated Bello for always putting smiles in the faces of workers in the state, adding that his name will forever be written in the history book as a leader whose tenure recorded remarkable achievement within a short period of time.

Edoka equally expressed gratitude to the Kogi State Head of Service, Mrs. Hannah Odiyo, and the Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Muhammed Tanko Musa, for the role they both played to secure the approval from the state government.

The state NLC chairman also appealed to the state government that since it has approved the implementation of 2018 promotion, the workers will be grateful if it is implemented with immediate effect.

According to him, “Words alone cannot express our profound gratitude to our worker-friendly governor who has again proven his critics wrong that he talks and act on his words.

“The harmonious relationship between NLC and the state government is highly commendation. The present administration has made meaningful impacts on health, infrastructural development, education and many more.

“Under his watch, he single handedly built Ganaja fly over, rehabilitated the Kogi Specialist Hospital, built Okene Reference Hospital which is a world class health centre, built other health facilities across the three senatorial district, construct roads across the state, and he also transformed our educational centres by building schools and many more.

“We can’t mention all he has done because of time. Kogi workers appreciate his good work in our dear state. Our prayer is that God will give him more wisdom to transform and meet the needs of the workers and the state in general.”