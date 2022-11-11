Ikpea, Lee Engineering Boss Insists Nigerian Experts Not Inferior to Foreign Counterparts

*Marks 31st anniversary of company

*Advocates security fund to tackle crimes nationwide

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer, Lee Engineering and Construction, Dr Leemon Ikpea, yesterday maintained that from his over 40 years experience in the oil and gas industry, expatriates are not more competent than Nigerian technicians and engineers.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja, to mark the company’s 31st anniversary, Ikpea lauded the federal government and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for the renewed attention to boosting local production of equipment used in the oil industry.



He stated that from almost zero participation, Nigerians now occupy major positions in the oil and gas industry, stating that the multi-million dollar fabrication factory under construction by the firm will be ready sometime next year.

Ikpea, a veteran of the industry stated that foreigners are wary of technology transfer because it will eventually take away their jobs, but insisted that Nigeria must develop its local economy to be able to play big at the world stage.



The Lee Engineering CEO, who explained that his humble background would forever remain a motivation to help the needy, noted that the current NCDMB management must be encouraged, stressing that they have continued to do a good job, having increased local content to about 50 per cent.



While underscoring the importance of hard work and integrity, Ikpea stressed that Lee Engineering has been diversifying its portfolio , including the floating of Kizi, one of the companies which recently won one of the marginal fields awards, the aviation subsidiary as well as the travels and tour company, among others.

Ikpea urged the federal government to tackle insecurity, pointing out that the company is losing a lot to insecurity since it has exited sites it was supposed to be doing engineering and construction work.



He suggested that the federal government should float a national security fund into which International Oil Companies (IOCs) as well as local firms can pay a percentage of profits to boost security nationwide.



Ikpea bemoaned the incessant vandalism of national oil and gas assets which is currently robbing Nigeria from taking advantage of the high international oil prices, but noted that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) was doing everything to ramp up supply.



“So if they vandalise the pipelines, how would the production go to where they’re supposed to get to. By the time you put more oil there , it doesn’t get to the destination.



“We need to tackle insecurity immediately. But the effort they’re putting in, including the military, the NNPC, everybody is supporting to fight this evil. I’m pretty sure in the next two or three months you’ll see the difference,” he assured.



He maintained his stance that IOCs should be compelled to patronise local firms, explaining that in terms of quality Nigeria can compete favourably with their counterparts worldwide.



Using his upcoming factory as an example, Ikpea stated that by April next year, his fabrication subsidiary, Lee Engineering International Machinery Services Limited which will produce high pressure vessels, heat exchangers, scrubbers , among others will be fully ready.



According to him, while over 2,000 personnel from all over the country currently work for the company, majority of those employed are from communities in the Niger Delta which are also host communities to the company.

The Lee Engineering CEO stated that many banks in Nigeria have the capacity to fund many projects in the industry, but stressed that businessmen in the industry must be honest with their bankers to earn their trust in the long term.

Pointing out that he’s a man of faith, Ikpea noted that in the next five years, Lee Engineering will double its staff and create more employment for Nigerian youths.

“This company builds special equipment for the oil and gas industry. The people working here are Nigerians. We will earn foreign exchange, and will be a boost for local suppliers, vendors will supply raw materials and it will have multiplier impact on the industry,” he stated.

He stressed that the local content sector has improved tremendously in the last few years, assuring that in the next five years, Nigeria’s participation in the industry could hit 90 per cent.

A doyen of the industry, Ikpea said his Foundation, Leemon Agboinjagwe Ikpea, has trained more than 40 medical doctors , hundreds of orphans and widowers as well as orphans as a result of his being in touch from where he’s coming from as a poor Nigerian.

According to him over 190 Nigerians are currently on scholarship in different fields all over the country, plus 40 medical doctors, noting that the foundation has sent hundreds of Nigerians to receive treatment abroad for critical health problems.

He mentioned that the President Muhammadu had acknowledged the work he had been doing silently, by commending his efforts when he first met him physically in 2018 and then awarding him an Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) in October this year. “I was happy to have been honoured by the president,” he added.

Ikpea stated that Nigerians are capable of turning around the fortunes of the downstream sector, pointing out that Nigerians built the Warri refinery even decades ago.

With the efforts of the authorities, he stated that the NNPC should be commended for seizing the gauntlet by tackling oil theft , stating that in the next few months, Nigeria should be able to meet its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota.

“ Yes. We have the capacity. Work is ongoing and we will get the work done,” he stated.