IG Orders Redeployment of Eight Police Commissioners to Kano, Bauchi, Gombe Others

*PSC promotes officer, who returned $200,000 bribe, to assistant commissioner

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday ordered the redeployment of eight commissioners of police to state commands and other police formations across the country.

The posting came as the Police Service Commission (PSC) announced the special promotion of a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Daniel Ama, to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

A statement by Force Headquarters said the posting was for administrative effectiveness in line with the manpower development policy of the force.

The redeployed officers include: CP Etim Oqua Effiom, Gombe; Mamman Dauda, Kano; Aminu Alhassan, Bauchi and Babatunde Ishola, Police Staff College, Jos, Plateau State.

Others are Mamman Sanda, CP X-Squad, FCID Annex; John Babangida, CP FCID Annex, Gombe; Akinwale Adeniran, Safer Highway FHQ and Abubakar Lawal, CP DFA, FCID Annex, Lagos.

The statement said the IG assured the nation that the posting and redeployment of senior police officers, which he said was a routine, was in tandem with the force’s policy on strategic human capacity deployment, will further help in driving the IG’s policing vision targeted at improving policing services across the country.

“Similarly, the force wishes to urge members of the public to disregard false, unfounded, and misleading news being peddled that the former Commissioner of Police in charge of Kano State, CP Abubakar Lawal, was redeployed from Kano on allegations of corruption.

“This is to re-emphasise that postings in the force is a normal routine geared towards strengthening human capacity and knowledge diffusion for the betterment of the force”, it said.

The statement said the posting and the redeployment of the senior police officers is with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted a Chief Supretendent of Police (CSP), Daniel Ama, to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Announcing the promotion in Abuja, Acting Chairman of the commission, Justice Sarah Ogunbiyi (rtd) said the commission was elated with the conduct of the officer, whom she said brought honour to the nation.

“Today is a great day. We are proud. Nigeria and the police should be proud of the officer. We have people that can make us proud, an honest and young officer.

“We want Nigerians to emulate him. It shows Nigerians can be honest and should be respected”, she said.

The Plateau State-born officer, who serves at the Kano State Police Command, was recently honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari