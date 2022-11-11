HYPPADEC Decries Lack of Equipment in Niger Hospitals

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has decried the lack of modern standard equipment in hospitals in Niger State, and therefore, pledged assistance to correct the anomalies.

The Managing Director OF THE commission, Mr. Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, stated in Minna that the findings of the commission showed lack of scanning machines and near absence of optical and dental facilities in the hospitals.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ forum on the proposed HYPPADEC Medium Term Strategic Plan 2022 to 2225,Yelwa disclosed that the commission would install optical and dental equipment in the Minna General Hospital.

In addition, he said CT Scan machines would be donated to hospitals in each of the catchment states of the commission.

Yelwa also expressed concern at the high rate of out-of-school children in the state, especially girls, promising that HYPPADEC will assist to bring down the numbers.

He, however, praised the state government for embarking on the channelisation of flood affected areas of Kontagora town, saying the commission will donate N200million to the execution of the project for it to be completed before the next rainy season.

Yelwa disclosed that arrangements have also been completed for the construction of new settlements at Ketso and New Muregi to enable displaced persons relocate upstream.

According to him, “HYPPADEC will also intervene in the provision of potable water in New Bussa, where the water work is currently being upgraded, and similar interventions will be extended to Bida and Minna water supply schemes.”

The state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, in an address at the event, urged the commission to ensure that communities along the riverine areas benefit from HYPPADEC’s five years developmental plans.

Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, said his “administration is happy that HYPPADEC interventions included the areas of health, security and education,” and therefore, expressed the preparedness of the his administration to support the commission towards actualising its goals.