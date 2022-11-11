Harris Air Accredited Aviation Training School Berths in Lekki

Harris Air Training School has made history as the first accredited aviation training institute, on the Lagos Island Metropolis.

Following necessary accreditation and approval by relevant Nigerian and international aviation authorities; International Air Transport Association- IATA and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority- NCAA, Harris Air ; located at Chevyview Estate in the heart of Lekki, Lagos is set to commence full aviation training.

The aviation school expected to deliver exceptional training courses in Cabin training on the B737, EMB 145 and ATR 72, Basic Flights Dispatch training, Advanced Dispatch training and IATA authorised courses, is a Nigerian indigenous company.

Located at number 8, Hammed Kasumu Street, Chevy view Estate, Lekki- Lagos, Harris Air Training School is set to make its mark on Nigeria’s aviation training landscape.

Recent visit to the training school confirms its readiness to groom A-grade aviation professionals. With experienced instructors, flight Dispatchers, Cabin crew, airline ticketing and ground members of staff, it is expected that Haris Air will deliver nothing short of excellence, to its trainees.

Aviation related skills are in high demand, and offer both national and international opportunities to those that have them.