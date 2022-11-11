Atiku Welcomes Wike Group’s Peace Overtures, Says Doors Not Shut against Aggrieved Govs

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has welcomed reports that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his group are favourably disposed to the resolution of their issues with him.

Wike’s group, comprising Samuel Ortom of Benue ,Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state andSeyi Makinde of Oyo state of Oyo state had after the PDP presidential primary in May demanded that the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu (a northerner), should resign and be replaced with a southerner to create a sense of balance between the north and south in the party, whose presidential candidate is from the North.

The refusal of Ayu, who is backed by Atiku, to resign prompted the group’s decision not to be involved in Atiku presidential campaign council.

However, Wike during a recent visit to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi said he and his aggrieved colleagues were still open to reconciliation with the leadership of the party ahead of the 2023 general election. .

A statement by Atiku’s Media Adviser Paul Ibe said the PDP presidential candidate expressed his commitment to a negotiation that would resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP.

Atiku said never at any time of the differences between them had the doors been shut to Governor Wike and his group.

The former Vice President enjoined every leader of the party and their supporters irrespective of their leanings to be open-minded and support the process of resolution of the issues.

: