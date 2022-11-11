Atiku: APC Will Become Extinct After Their Defeat in 2023

*Boasts he personally wrote his agenda without help of any professor

*Welcomes reports of Wike’s willingness to engage party leadership

*PDP inaugurates youth council, cautions against reprisal attacks

*Tambuwal commends Edo for warmly receiving presidential train

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, predicted that the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) would cease to exist as a political party after losing the 2023 general election.



Atiku spoke at the inauguration of the PDP Youth Campaign Council, where the party leadership cautioned members against reprisal attacks on opponents.

Atiku also welcomed reports that the G-5 group of dissenting PDP governors, led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, was willing to negotiate with the PDP leadership. The former vice president’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, disclosed this in a statement last night.



Meanwhile, Director General of the Atiku campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, expressed appreciation to the Edo State chapter of the party for the impressive reception accorded the presidential campaign train during the campaign flag off in the state. The appreciation was contained in a letter signed by Tambuwal, and addressed to Edo State Chairman of PDP, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi.



Speaking at the inauguration of the Youth Campaign Council, Atiku said, “To be honest, PDP is the only political party, APC is not a political party; it is an alliance between the CPC and Tinubu’s party, and we have seen how alliances in this country have disappeared overnight.



“I don’t think APC would survive after this election. We are going to vote them out and by the time we vote them out, they will be dead.”

The PDP presidential candidate said his party would always withstand any storm. He stated, “We are 25 years now, so, we have succeeded in laying the foundation for a sustained democracy in our country. You have a legacy to be proud of by being a member of this political party. Let me, therefore, charge you with the responsibility of making sure that you carry the message of the PDP to the nooks and crannies of the country.”



Atiku said the essence of the youth campaign council was to pass the message of sustained democracy. He explained, “This democracy, some of us fought for it all our lives. Many of us have sacrificed our lives and today, you have a freedom of speech, movement, and freedom of everything simply because some of us have sacrificed our lives to make sure there is democracy in this country.

“The youth council is another step to further enthrone democracy, sustain democracy in our country through our own political parties. Therefore, I charge you to mobilise all Nigerians, in particular, PDP supporters.



“Let me tell you, no matter your background, PDP will give you the opportunity to be anything you want to become in life, because my five point programme, I sat down by myself to write it; I did not give it to any professor or doctor to write it for me.



“If you study those points from national unity to security, to education, you will find out that they seamlessly interconnect with each other. Therefore, I want to assure you that, no matter your background, PDP will help you to achieve your aspirations in this country. Even if Atiku goes, another Atiku will come.”

He told the members of the youth council that they were “representative of the youths across the country, who are in millions, who are the most voters in this country, you have a responsibility and it is not a small one.



“Each and every one of you should go back to your state, local government, wards and polling units and mobilise the youths. Give them hope that all is not lost. APC has dashed the hope of Nigerians in the last seven years and we do not expect that there will be any change in the next five to six months.

“For my love of Nigeria, I wrote the five point agenda myself, I did not employ any professor to do it for me. I believe in it and will implement to the last letter.”

Deputy national chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, charged members of the PDP presidential youth council not to engage in violent acts, as was the case, when PDP members were violently attacked in Maiduguri



Damagum, who represented the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, told the youth, “Don’t be violent like we saw in Maiduguri. Go for issue-based campaigns. Go for what the PDP governors have done. Campaign with the performances of our governors. Campaign with what we did and what we are promising to do as we have done in the past.”



He described PDP as the only party that had the interest of Nigerians and the youth at heart, and urged the PDP youths to always ask the ruling party to account for what they had done in the past seven and a half years.



Welcoming the willingness to negotiate on the part of Wike and the other governors, Ibe said in the statement, “Atiku Abubakar welcomes reports that the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and his group are favourably disposed to the resolution of the issues with the PDP candidate.

“It’s an alliance. There is no common interest binding them like the PDP.”



The statement said further, “Atiku Abubakar also expresses his commitment to a negotiation that will resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP.



“The former Vice President of Nigeria notes that never at any time of the differences that has ensued has the doors been shut to Governor Wike and his group. He enjoins every leader of the party and their supporters, irrespective of their leanings, to be open-minded and support the process of resolution of the extant issues.” If the crisis is finally resolved, it will bring to an end months of acrimony over the outcome of the PDP presidential primary.



Meanwhile, Tambuwal said in the appreciation letter to the Edo State chapter of PDP, the contents of which were shared in a statement by the office of the Deputy Director, Edo State Campaign Management Council, Mr. Chris Nekhihare, “I wish to convey to you and our teeming party members in Edo State the deep appreciation of our presidential candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, the vice presidential candidate, HE Dr, Ifeanyi Okowa, and members of the National Campaign Management Committee for the magnificent reception and support extended to all our party leaders and members that attended the rally of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign in Benin City, Edo State.



“The tumultuous turnout of our members during the rally was a clear demonstration of your efforts, the party hierarchy, and our teaming members in the state. Please, accept on behalf of our presidential candidate, assurances of my esteemed regard.”