Afuye Was Outstanding, Impressive in Lawmaking, Says Speakers’ Forum

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Chairman, Conference of Speakers of the State Legislatures of Nigeria, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, has described the late Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, as an outstanding legislator and personality with full grasp of the act of lawmaking.

 The Speakers of Plateau and Taraba States Houses of Assembly, Hons Yakubu Sanda and Hon. Joseph Albasu Kunini respectively, spoke glowingly of the departed lawmaker, who they said left  indelible footprints in the act of lawmaking in the country.

In the same fashion, the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, branded Afuye as a thorough-bred legal luminary amd seasoned legislator, who epitomised finesse and strong character in his disposition to issues.

They spoke in their condolences on the floor of the Assembly during a special valedictory session to commemorate Afuye’s burial procession yesterday.

Afuye, who died of heart attack, will be buried in his Ikere Ekiti country home today.

He was until his death the Speaker and lawmaker representing Ikere constituency 1.

Suleiman, who showered encomiums in his rendition, added that Ekiti State would forever miss the sense of industry and passion for development exhibited by the late lawmaker.

He described the late Speaker as an exceptional legislator whose in-depth knowledge and experience had impacted positively in the running of activities in the forum.

Suleiman said: “We are consoled by the exemplary life he lived and we are sure he is resting in the bosom of the Lord.

In his condolence letter, Oyebanji explained that Ekiti State will miss Afuye’s dedication to duty, life of service, steel of character for superintending over a creative and rancour-free Assembly.

He prayed for the repose of his soul in the bosom of the lord.

Also, former state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, in a separate condolence letter, described Afuye as the “archetypal totality of the treasured Omoluwabi ethos of the Yoruba whose nobility transcends generic inheritance.”

