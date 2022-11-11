  • Friday, 11th November, 2022

90 Missing Jeeps: Osun PDP to Report Oyetola to ICPC, EFCC, Others

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Office of Osun State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Governor Gboyega Oyetola to return over 90 vehicles already carted away by top officials including the office of the First Lady, the son of the Governor and other top officials.

“We are compiling detailed petition to be sent to the anti-corruption commissions, EFCC, ICPC and others. We are providing details of the sharing of exotic vehicles and beneficiaries”

In a statement issued yesterday, the party announced that it is in possession of official records of number of cars, jeeps and other assorted cars already shared among the officials including ongoing raiding of key agencies for clean vehicles as parting gifts to leading officials.

“We have documentary proof of about 15 vehicles with the First Lady, 20 top cars with the governor’s son, and about 30 variously shared to five other top officials. “We have records of about 30 other vehicles raided from some top agencies. In RAAMP, eight vehicles including jeeps, hummer bus and others were taken away. Other cronies including a professor based in Abuja also went away with a jeep belonging to a top agency.

“We have full inventory of all the vehicles including the plate numbers, engine numbers and their state before they were shared out. We call on those holding the vehicles to return them before November 26th.

“From November 27th, our administration will ensure the retrieval of the vehicles through administrative channels, anti-corruption agencies and criminal indictments.

“Any official with government vehicles should return it to the pool. They are not personal properties but for the statutory offices and subsequent occupants of the offices,” the statement concluded.

