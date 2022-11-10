Zamfara PDP Coalition Hails Court Judgement on Party’s Governorship Primary

Onuminya Innocent in Gusau

The Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elders’ Support Group has hailed the judgement handed to the party by Federal High Court presided over by Justice Aminu Bappa.

In a statement issued and made available journalists in Gusau, the stat capital, yesterday, the Chairman of the group, Alhaji Musa Umar Dangulbi, said the problem of the party in self-inflicted, noting that their position on the matter is progress and justice.

The coalition absolved the judiciary of any blame on the decision taken by the court, rather, described the Justice Bappa pronouncement on the matter ‘that the PDP cannot fill a governorship candidate for the 2023 general election’, as self-inflicted “because of the arrogant disposition, especially lack of unity, fairness and justice to majority of our PDP supporters in the rural areas, including old members that have laboured to keep the party united. We are ignored and abandoned by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Dauda Lawal, and some leaders of our great party in Abuja.

“We also laid the blame at the door step of few elements in the party who are working hand in gloves with Dauda Lawal to thwart all reconciliation efforts and cohesion towards unity in the party at the state level.

“The misfortune trailing our great party and its governorship candidate to the events that led to the annulment of the first and second governorship primary elections, made us to write to the national secretariat seeking its attention on the need for reconciliation within the party before the conduct of the congress.”

The group, however, said instead of sitting down to resolve the problem, some individuals connived with some people in Abuja and hurriedly organised the rescheduled PDP governorship primary without the knowledge of other contestants.

“As a stakeholder, our group can confirm to you that majority of delegates from Gummi, Zurmi, Talata Mafara, Bukuyum and Anka Local Government Areas were nowhere at the congress venue but results were announced.

“Lawal on winning the make-believe primary election, abandoned the party and relocated to Abuja and Dubai. Prominent elders like General Aliyu Gusau and many others were sideline in the affairs of the party since Lawal, emerged the governorship candidate.

“Worst of all, there is no presence of the governorship candidate of the party at mourning with the immediate family of our late chairman, who died recently in the state. Lawal who was supposed to lead us in mourning over the death of our late chairman, abandoned us in our grieving moment.

“We enjoin our National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to find time out of his tight schedule to correct the anomalies we had earlier raised, to restore unity and cohesion in the party. We must stand firm on making the party united for our 2023 elections,” he said.