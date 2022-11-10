  • Thursday, 10th November, 2022

QATAR 2022: Deschamps Lists Crack 26-man Squad for Cup Defence 

Sport | 8 mins ago

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane has been included in defending champions France’s World Cup squad even though he is still recovering from injury.

Centre-back Varane, 29, left the pitch in tears after suffering a leg injury in United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on 22 October.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will play in his fourth World Cup.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema and Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe have also been named.

Defenders William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate, of Arsenal and Liverpool respectively, have also earned call-ups to Didier Deschamps’ squad.

Deschamps has only named 25 players despite being able to pick 26 and his side will begin their title defence on 22 November against Australia in Group D, which also includes Denmark and Tunisia.

Paul Pogba is not involvedafter suffering a knee injury in July, having not played for Serie A side Juventus since rejoining from Manchester United this summer.

N’Golo Kante was ruled outwith a hamstring injury, while Manchester United striker Antony Martial, who has a back injury, also misses out.

France

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris St-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

