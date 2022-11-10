NPC Promises Fair, Accurate Census

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National Population Commission (NPC) has vowed to conduct fair and accurate census next year, to add more values to the socio economic planning of the country.

Speaking in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday during the flag-off of online e-recruitment portal for the 2023 population and housing census, the state Federal Commissioner, NPC, Alhaji Abdulrasak Folorunso Gidado, however, said: “The commission is well prepared and committed to providing the people of the country a well acceptable national head count.”

He said the last time Nigeria had its census was 2006, “which is almost 16 years now, and planning to do another one in April next year is a great development for the overall growth of the country.”

Gidado stated that the management of the commission has committed a lot of funds to its pre-trial census which, according to him, was a successful one.

He stressed that the decision of the federal government to embark on another census in April 2023 would no doubt bring good planning that would be used to boost the socio-economic wellbeing of the populace.

On the online e- recruitment exercise,

Gidado said: “A total number of 37,000 workforce will be recruited in Kwara State for the next year census.”

He said the recruitment would cut across facilitators, training centres administrators, monitoring and evaluation officers, data quality managers, data quality assistants, supervisors and enumerators.

The commissioner said: “To carry out the gigantic task of conducting accurate and reliable census, there is need for the recruitment of manpower that will carry out the exercise.

“The need to be fair and transparent in the recruitment process has led the

commission to introduce the online e-recruitment portal and train the officers that will superintend over this important census recruitment process.”

He noted that “the number of functionaries to be recruited in each category of the officers needed will depend on the number of available vacancies in each local government area which will be derived largely from the total number of Enumeration Areas in the local government areas of the state.”

Gidado who urged the people of the state to come out and register for the recruitment, said the development would assist them to be part of the success story of the next year national census exercise.