Nigerians  Urged to Vote Out APC over Insecurity and Economic Woes

George Okoh In Makurdi



The Director, Election Management, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Campaign Organisation, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher has urged Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the 2023 general election over the party’s failure to safeguard the lives of Nigerians. He said in Benue state the People Democratic Party(PDP) can hammer the nail to the APC coffin by latching on the collective failure of all APC leaders who have strayed from democratic ethos by refusing to toe the democratic imperative of law and order.

Professor Hagher, who stated this in a statement, noted that most of the APC primaries were conducted in the breach of the new INEC laws for the conduct of the Nigeria elections.

He said: “Benue State is a poster child, of the Nigeria insecurity agenda and a testimonial of colossal APC failure to secure the lives of Nigerians. In Benue the PDP can hammer again on the nail to the APC coffin by latching on the collective failure of all APC leaders who have strayed from democractic ethos by refusing to toe the democratic imperative of law and order. Most of the APC primaries were conducted in the breach of the new INEC laws for the conduct of the Nigeria elections”.

He described the APC candidate for presidential election as a horrible caricature of a demagogue whose desire is to cajole Nigerians to vote him president.

According to him, to be President is his obsession, a pathological and monomaniacal obsession and indeed an infantile greed for power as a death wish before which the fabric of our national cohesion must tear to give him authority to trample on our diversity and freedom to worship in our diverse faiths.

He said: “The APC as a party is now merely a cartoon case awaiting its final tragic denouement when the nation massively rejects their presidential candidate, and rout the party with consequential loss of power. No party has so much destroyed the nation’s economy and quality of life and shed so much human blood and not been punished. APC has no hiding place, neither bullion vans, for rigging, nor courts of law will prevent it from reaping the reward of its bad behaviour as reckless and irresponsible managers of Nigeria”.

On the recent PDP campaign flag-off in Benue, he said the gathering of eminent personalities was a sign that the party is indivisible and ready to clinch power come 2023 elections.

According to him, the gathering of the national chairman of the party, Dr lyorchia Ayu, who was represented by his deputy, Ambassador Umar Damagum and five PDP governors, Nyeson Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Seyi Makinde and the host, Samuel Ortom added special spice to the colourful flag-off.

He said the event has brought down the false heat generated on the PDP political crises, a sign that the party is strong and cannot be broken.

“The speakers were down-to-earth, friendly and cohesive. With a flag-off like yesterday, the PDP is ready to clinch victory in all the elections next year, from the election of president Atiku Abubakar to the last member of the state assembly in Benue State.

“The Benue campaign flag-off is significant proof that the PDP is big and strong enough to absolve internal shocks and contrarian forces without breaking apart.

“The five governors’ assurance of PDP victory in Benue and in all their states has proven that the PDP is not divided but dynamic,” he added.

Hagher noted that Governor Ortom has demonstrated a firm grasp of the Benue grassroots contrary to the impression the public has of Ortom as pulling down the PDP house.

While insisting that Ortom must be understood as a pillar of presidential democratic ideals which is characterized by freedom of expression, the henchman said: “There is a flawless synergy between Ortom, Ayu, Suswam, David Mark, Abba Moro, Orker Jev and all other PDP structures in the state.

“He is a master at political histrionics and even his supposed tirades against the PDP flag bearer are merely designed to bring the former vice-president down to earth.

“Ortom has been campaigning for an active presidency who ought to be less a Fulani irredentist like Buhari and more of a Pan-Nigerian President in whose political veins, flow Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo, Tiv and other bloods.

“The Benue flag-off was also a window of how subtle diplomacy and mature politics can resolve and untangle complicated political knots like the Wike Saga.

“Ortom and Wike are indeed the best votes catchers for the PDP and Atiku presidential elections when the chips are down and the votes tallied next year.

Hagher, who noted that the time for tame and tepid legislators is gone expressed enthusiasm that with the election of fearless, dare-devils legislator like Samuel Ortom and others in the PDP senate and other legislators next year, Nigerians should expect an end to a comatose, corrupt and compromised legislature.