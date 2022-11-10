Nigeria Internet Group Holds Business Clinic, AGM

Nosa Alekhuoghie

The Nigeria Internet Group (NIG) will be holding its 2022 Business Clinic, along side its Annual General Meeting on Thursday November 24 in Lagos.

Founded in 1995 to establish, guide and promote Internet use in Nigeria, the Nigeria Internet Group became the umbrella body established solely to encourage the development of Nigeria Internet society in-line with global target. Against this backdrop and mandate, NIG in aligning with its mandate, is inviting the general public to participate at the NIG Internet Business Clinic 2022/AGM, with the theme, Internet Business Clinic 2022: Growth and Solution Platform.

President of NIG, Mr. Destiny Amana, said the expectations at this years’ forum, would be the coming together of Online sellers, Web Designers and Information Technology presenting latest cutting-edge innovations for the benefits of the public.

“The Clinic will serve as a Solution Platform for all Internet and related issues with selected experts on ground for the benefit of the citizenry. At the end of the Business Clinic, NIG will have its AGM to elect new executive of the group,” Amana said.