  • Thursday, 10th November, 2022

NDLEA Nabs Eight Suspects with Illicit Drugs in Ondo

Nigeria | 54 seconds ago

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Command of the National Drug  Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested eight suspects  with 1,465 kilogrammes of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp.

The agency also destroyed five hectares of cannabis sativa farmland, where the psychotropic weed was planted in Ire Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti.

Addressing newsmen after the destruction of the farm and arrest of the planters in Ado Ekiti,  yesterday, the Deputy Commandant of NDLEA in Ekiti, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, said  the suspects were arrested through intelligence gathering by his operatives.

According to Ibrahim, who led NDLEA to the farm, “ 1,465 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa of substance popularly known as Indian hemp was recovered during the operation, while eight suspects were arrested.”

“The exhibits have been evacuated to the state Command headquarters of the NDLEA in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

“The investigation on the matter is currently ongoing and whoever is found culpable will definitely be prosecuted”, he said.

The Indian hemp farm, located in a deep forest of Ire Ekiti in Oye Local Government  Area of the state was over 20 kilometers away from the heart of the community.

The huge expanse of cannabis farmland, it was gathered, was discovered and destroyed by the NDLEA operatives,  following a tip-off by an intelligence source.  Residents of the state  had in the recent times expressed concern over the increasing rate of consumption of indian hemp and other illicit drugs in the state.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.