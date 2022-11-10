NCC Committed to Quality Services for Customers, Says Danbatta

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commissions (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has assured of the commitment of the commission to continue to ensure that all customers using telecom services in the country enjoy quality telecommunications services with little or no complaint.

He gave the commitment at the two-day first ‘Talk To The Regulator’ (TTTR) forum for year 2022, with the theme, “Enhancing Stakeholder’s Satisfaction”, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The NCC boss who was represented at the event by the Director, Licensing and Authorization of the commission, Mr. Babajika Mohammed, said the commission in keeping with its mandate creates opportunities to interact with its licensees on industry issues and new trends via stakeholders’ fora with a view to gather relevant information that would further advance the development of the industry while improving regulators and service delivery to telecoms consumers.

Danbatta added that the commission decided to have such a forum to enhance further development of the sector as well as give consumers quality service delivery.

He said the the commission’s Talk To The Regulator outing in 2021was the first after the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that it recorded a considerable success.

According to him, “To consolidate on the gains of the last engagement and in line with the commission’s 2022 Action Plan, this year’s TTTR forum was conceived.

“You will agree with me that the telecom industry has witnessed a milestone in more ways than one including the rapid growth in technology which is redefining service delivery and creating wide and high expectations from all stakeholders in order to keep up-to-date with developments in the industry. The commission has equally taken measures to improve regulations to accommodate the rapid and continuous developments.”