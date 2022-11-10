Hoodlums Set Ogun INEC Office Ablaze

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Some suspected hoodlums at about midnight Thursday set the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on fire.

It was gathered that the suspected hoodlums, numbering about eight, had scaled the perimeter fence into the premises and set the INEC building on fire from the back.

They were said to have soaked loaves of bread with petrol and threw same into the building at different angles to light up the electoral body’s office.

The security guard at the facility, Azeez Hamzat, was said to have made a distress call to the police around 1:00am.

The police from Ibara Division were said to have mobilised to the scene, while contacting fire fighters, who raced to the scene to put out the fire.

The Registration Area Officer’s office and the conference room were affected by the inferno.

A source also said that non-sensitive materials were also affected by the fire.

Meanwhile, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye, has confirmed the incident, describing it as shocking.

He said: “It is correct that our office was set on fire. The police are investigating. I do not know what to say. I’m in shock myself. We called the police and other security agencies at night. The fire brigade put the situation under control. The level of damage is still being assessed.

“It is very shocking and untoward. The security agencies are doing their very best. We are meeting again later today to come up with other strategies (towards securing our facilities).”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.