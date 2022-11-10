  • Thursday, 10th November, 2022

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP: Mixed Fortunes for Nigeria as Rivers Utd Qualify for Group Stage, Plateau Utd Crash out 

Sport | 52 seconds ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Nigeria’s league champions, Rivers United FC qualified for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup last night following the 1-1 they played against Libya’s Al-Nasr Benghazi. They won the first leg 5-0 at home in Port Harcourt last week thus booking the ticket to the lucrative group stage on 6-1 aggregate.

Nigeria’s other representatives, Plateau United squandered their 4-1 advantage  from the first leg in Abuja last week to lose 3-0 to another Libyan club  Al Akhdar yesterday and crash out on the away goal rule.

 After a goalless first half, Plateau United  capitulate to the Libyans, conceding three goals in 28 minutes.

The NPFL runners-up spurned several chances to score in Libya.

However, in the typical North African fashion, both Nigerian teams were subjected to humiliating intimidation by fans of the two Libyan club sides.

An official of Rivers United tweeted last night that they were under attack at the Benin’s Martyrs Stadium. “ Our General Manager has been hit and his phone taken. Our Media Officer slapped. Unfortunately, the police men here are collaborators,” claimed the Rivers United official.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.