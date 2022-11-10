  • Thursday, 10th November, 2022

Buhari Meets British King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

Nigeria | 15 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday evening met with the British monarch, King Charles III, at the Buckingham Palace in London, the United Kingdom.

Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, confirmed the meeting with pictures of President Buhari and his host, King Charles III.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle @toluogunlesi, the presidential aide wrote “President @MBuhari today met with His Royal Majesty King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace.”

Although there was no official statement from the Presidency on the meeting, it was believed that Buhari was on courtesy visit to the palace.

The president has been in London for a routine medical check-up since November 1, 2022, and was expected back in the country in a matter of days, as his schedule, as at the time of departing Nigeria last week, said he would be back in the second week of November.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.