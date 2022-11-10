Buhari Meets British King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday evening met with the British monarch, King Charles III, at the Buckingham Palace in London, the United Kingdom.

Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, confirmed the meeting with pictures of President Buhari and his host, King Charles III.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle @toluogunlesi, the presidential aide wrote “President @MBuhari today met with His Royal Majesty King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace.”

Although there was no official statement from the Presidency on the meeting, it was believed that Buhari was on courtesy visit to the palace.

The president has been in London for a routine medical check-up since November 1, 2022, and was expected back in the country in a matter of days, as his schedule, as at the time of departing Nigeria last week, said he would be back in the second week of November.