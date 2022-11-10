Amaechi to Rivers APC: Be of Godly Conduct for 2023 Victory

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Immediate past Minister of Transportation and former Rivers State governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has cautioned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State against illicit acts that could distance them from God.

He therefore, urged the APC members to be more dedicated to God in prayer and abstain from all appearances of immorality, including fornication, adultery and strong drinks if they actually wanted to hear from God.

Amaechi, who spoke yesterday, during the unveiling of manifesto and inauguration of the campaign council of Mr Tonye Cole and Dr. Innocent Barikor’s joint governorship ticket in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, said their victory in the 2023 general election was assured if they adhered to the advice.

Recalling his political struggle in 2006, which compelled him to flee the country to Ghana, Amaechi encouraged his party members to remain faithful to the party and pray more for God to give victory to APC in the 2023 governorship election.

“I have succeeded politically without travail. Anytime I kneel down to pray, God will tell me, forgive. Stay away from women and alcohol, set aside ten days to fast to hear from God,” Amaechi admonished, saying there was nothing more that PDP would do for Rivers people again, adding that the state was on a free-fall due to bad governance.

According to him, the governorship of Rivers was in the hands of the members of the party, adding: “You must go out there and sell our programmes to the Rivers people. We will win the election.”

In his speech, the Chairman of APC in the state, Emeka Beke said the essence of the ceremony was to let the world know that their party was not only prepared for the election but was more resolute to winning the election.

Cole, on his part, explained that the present administration in the state has brought untold hardship to the oil-rich state with a high propensity of unemployment despite the abundance resources accrued to the state.

“We will ensure citizen participation in policy-making, create feedback mechanism to enable us feel the pulse of the people and make ourselves and our appointees accessible on the people.

“We will prioritize spending, ensure proper management and minimize waste, while pursuing economy policies that will bring long term benefit. We will apply resources to provide sound training and state-of-the-art equipment to support the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to combat crime and ensure law and order,” Cole said.