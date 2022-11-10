2023: Kwara PDP Chieftain Counsels Youths on Election of Credible Leaders

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Bisi Fakayode, has urged the youths in the state to shun self-seeking politicians that may likely want to use them against electing credible leaders in the next year general election in the state.

Fakayode, who is also the Kwara South senatorial chairman of PDP, made the plea in Offa yesterday on the sidelines of the ‘Awareness and Sensitisation Walk’, organised by the PDP youths in the area.

He said: “The current Nigeria system under the All Progressives Congress (APC) is nothing but a total disappointment to all, and we must vote them out and vote in PDP.”

The walk awareness took the youths to Owode market, where various souvenirs were distributed to traders as well as free petrol to the motorcycle and tricycle riders in the area. It was meant to mobilise youths, women and other stakeholders ahead of next elections in the state.

Fakayode said the youths remained a major factor in the enthronement of good governance, adding that they should do everything possible to avoid any hindrance to its attachment.

The PDP chieftain added: “The youths must join hands with other stakeholders in the party to rescue Nigeria from the present ‘hawks’ ruling the country.

“I want to tell you that the PDP is the best solution to rescue Nigeria in the forthcoming general election, and the youths should be up and doing to achieve the feat so as to add more values to the socio-economic development of the country.”

He urged them not to relent in their effort both morally and spiritually because the current Nigeria system under APC is nothing but a total disappointment to all, “and we must vote them out and vote in PDP.”

Earlier, the leader of the PDP youths in Offa Local Government Area of the state, Hon. Biodun Adegolu, said the awareness walk was organised to intimate the people of the town on the need to vote for all the candidates of the PDP in the next elections in the country.