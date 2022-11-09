  • Wednesday, 9th November, 2022

Whose Job is Economic Management?

BY KAYODE KOMOLAFE

In the light of the grave problems of the Nigerian economy, all the presidential candidates should be saluted for their audacity to  seek power for the purpose of resolving  the  crisis. That is assuming that they are conscious of the fact that the tasks ahead will be extremely  challenging for the government that would be in power  seven months from now. Already, some people say they don’t envy whoever would emerge the next president. Well, a president will be elected and his government  would be expected to provide solutions to the economic problems.

Yet, from  the rhetoric of candidates and their experts on what is to be done about the economy, an observer could have the wrong impression  that the 2023 elections would be about the   private sector. Virtually, all the parties are promising a “private sector-led economy.”

The rhetoric is, of course,  an old one. Even in the Second Republic some political parties sang the same policy tune. Since 1999, politicians in and out of power and their experts have also made a sing-song of a “private sector- led economy.”  Experts also sold the idea of a market-led economy to the military rulers. The most  profound articulation of this  economic idea  by  any government in the last 40 years has been the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP)  of the military regime of President Ibrahim Babangida. The resonance of the consequences of that economic experiment still lingers. Since then  no other  economic thought that is  fundamentally different has influenced policies of any government in Nigeria.    However, if economy is the issue, the purpose of 2023 politics should, therefore, be  to elect a government that could summon the required competence in  economic management to solve the problems.

The economy is so central to things that other  crucial issues of the election such as insecurity, social underdevelopment and    infrastructural deficits are all dialectically linked to the economy.

The huge  role of the market  in the economy shouldn’t make politicians to shift the burden of economic management to the private sector.  After all, even in  the developed western capitalist countries the idea of  a reformist approach has been developed since  the 2008 financial crisis. The crux of the positions of these reformist thinkers is that the  pendulum has been  swinging between the market and the  government in terms of their respective  roles in the economy. A  mixture of the role of the government and that of the  market  would  be important to drawing up economic agendas. That  is a veritable  lesson of economic history. The various experts who draw up the economic programmes and policies for the political parties should  pay attention to this trend in economic thoughts. 

The success of the government that would be in charge of Nigeria from 2023 to 2027 would largely be determined by the competence displayed in the realm of  economic management.

 In view of the magnitude of the problems of the economy, it is important to ask political parties and their candidates  questions about the underlying philosophy  of their  proposed economic programmes and policies. The economic thoughts  should provide the anchor for the implementation of programmes and policies  if a party and its candidate get into power.

This point could be illustrated with a few policy elements which are common to virtually all the manifestoes so far released by political parties and their candidates.

The formulation of the economic philosophy of a party should be informed by the fact that both the government and the market  have their limits regarding the roles they could play in the economy. That’s, perhaps, a pragmatic thing to do in the Nigerian circumstance  by  any government that would manage the economy in the light of the intimidating challenges.  Experts are wont to point to the structural problems that could inhibit the public sector  from playing its role in  the economy. Indeed, many of these problems are real and undeniable. They include inefficiency, waste, corruption,  lack of capacity and low productivity.  They are the manifestations of  the errors of the statist approach to economy which some right-wing experts mistake for socialism. No, state capitalism is different from socialism. Of course, this does not  detract from the valid criticisms of the public sector.

However, the experts ignore the many problems of the private sector. The issues in the private sector  also include profiteering, incompetence, corruption, poor management etc. The standard counter- argument is that the market would punish the economic players who commit these  errors. The costs of the errors and deficiencies  of the private sector to the larger economic  larger do not feature as prominently as the problems of the public sector in discussions.  Depending on the area of the economy in which roles are to be assigned, the relative strengths and weaknesses of both the state and the market should be rationally considered. As observed  on this page some  time ago, this position is well argued by Professor Paul De Grauwe of the London School of Economics in his  liberal book, The Limits of  the Market: The Pendulum Between Government and Market. The implication of  acknowledging the limits of both the market and the state in the economy is obvious: as a matter of policy the capacity of the public sector should be developed for it to play its role effectively. It is not helpful for experts to merely  dismiss the public sector as inefficient  and good for nothing  in terms of its roles in the economy.

Some of  the candidates are also promising privatisation as the solution to problems in certain sectors of the economy. They present the  idea of privatisation as if it is a new invention in  economic thinking. Well, privatisation is not a new story in Nigeria’s economic management. Nigeria has actually embraced privatisation since the military government of  Babangida set up  36 years ago the Technical Committee on Privatisation headed by Alhaji  Hamza  Zayyad. Now, you wonder else is there for government to sell!  Instead of dangling  privatisation before the voters  as a  silver bullet to  the economic problems,  the privatisation of some public assets ought to be properly audited by competent and  patriotic experts. Some of the   “private sector” buyers of the public assets only embarked on asset-stripping even before the ink on the paper  backing the deals got dried. The much – talked – about  introduction of technology and expertise  in some privatised companies never happened. In some other enterprises,  the promise of the  flow of capital turned a mirage. Indeed, in some  cases the enterprises have been run down. And this is a clear  negation of the proposition of a superior management of things by the private sector.

If a proper audit of privatisation were done, future policies would be scientifically guided on that score. This is because for some politicians, when privatisation goes  awry  the solution is to apply more privatisation. The aspects of  generation and distribution  in the power sector are privatised. The outcomes have not been satisfactory to the consumers of electricity. Yet the solution embodied in the manifestoes of some political parties is to privatise the transmission of power, which is the only aspect that is yet to be privatised.

In a condition of mass poverty and gross inequality, the role of government will include the  provision of public goods and ensuring redistributive justice. In the present condition, the market on its own cannot ensure socio-economic justice for the majority of the people who are poor. For socio-economic justice, the poor should have access to basic education, universal health care, food security, social housing, mass transit  and other public goods.

The government also has the role of providing  a strong regulatory frameworks in all sectors of the economy. This is one area that  cannot be “private sector-led”. For instance, ecological issues have assumed immense  economic dimensions. The role of designing  the regulation and providing policy direction in tackling  this crisis that  confronts  the whole of humanity is strictly that  of the government. In moments of profound crisis  as witnessed during the 2008 financial meltdown the government should be prepared to play the economic  role of rescuing the market when it  fails.

Adam Smith in 2023 Nigeria

To be sure,  the debate about the role of the state in th economy is as old as  the economic science itself.  Even Adam Smith, the father of economics and a great  exponent of the market, conceded that there should be government regulation and formulation of policies to improve market efficiency. Smith was also mindful of the social importance of  public goods. For instance, he advocated spending on education. He believed that  the responsibility for shaping the structure of the economy was that of the government.  Smith’s thoughts were not only about free trade and the merchants, he also  wrote about the common man. The government’s role in the economy  includes the protection of the weak. These ideas  of Smith are embodied in his more philosophical work, The Theory of Moral Sentiment. This book , however, is not as popular as  The  Wealth of Nations. 

When politicians talk of a “private sector-led”  economy, they may not be saying much about the fundamental question: whose business is it really to manage the economy? The answer is simply  that economic management is squarely the business of government. So, as a matter of policy, a  government should develop the capacity to perform this role competently in the public interest. That’s why candidates are currently busy on the hustings  seeking power to govern. The power cannot be ceded to the private sector consciously or otherwise.

